Climb 175: A Child Abuse Awareness Event

BOISE, ID, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Climb 175 will take place on April 7, 2023, (9:00 am) at Camelback Park. This event is being held in honor of Child Abuse Awareness Month, and is designed to raise awareness for the issue and inspire the community to take action.
The event features Christopher Stewart, a child abuse awareness advocate and ex-radio personality, as he attempts to climb Camelsback 175 consecutive times. This journey will take over 24 hours, cover 39 miles of stairs, and reach a total height of 23,000 ft.², making it a challenging feat. In perspective, this is almost as high as the Mount Everest summit at 29,000 ft.
Stewart has a history of organizing child abuse awareness events going back to his work with radio station KSAS 103.5 KISS FM as a Live for 175 event organizer. Chris also headlined two abuse awareness events in Peoria IL. He believes that there is always a need for the community to be active and aware when it comes to keeping our most precious resource, our children, safe.
The Climb 175 event is meant to engage and inspire the local community to start a dialogue with friends and family about child abuse awareness. Stewart hopes that this event will be a beacon to unspoken victims, letting them know that there are people in the community who care and they can get help.
The event will start at 9 AM on April 7, and the community is welcome to climb with Chris during regular park hours.
Everyone who participates will receive a free Climb 175 T-shirt while supplies last.
Chris finished with, "Together, we can make a difference and protect our most vulnerable population".
