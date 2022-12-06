Barbara Corcoran Partners with Local Boise Duo
Their options are what today’s sellers need! -Barbara Corcoran
Especially in today's market, having a local real estate agent who offers great marketing and options customized to fit your needs, is smart! In Boise, I trust Brent Hanson and Jeremiah Bullock!”BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank (NY) renews her partnership with Brent Hanson and Jeremiah Bullock, the owners of the local Boise company City of Trees Real Estate. Barbara’s recommendation comes after their adapted strategy to serve home buyers and sellers in today's challenging real estate market.
Barbara confirms that their service in today's Boise real estate market is even more robust after the launch of their 5andSold program, which positions home sellers competitively even with the challenges the latest market presents. "We believe that every seller's needs are different and a one size fits all approach is a thing of the past. Since City of Trees inception we have strived to work with top professionals from across the nation to find and fine tune options that not only work, they also provide the best overall experience to our clients. Through selling nearly 2000 homes in the Boise metro area and the pursuit of thinking out of the box, the 5 and Sold Program was born", Brent says.
"Brent and Jeremiah's team is known for their highly effective marketing" says Barbara. "It's no wonder why they are known by their peers as a marketing company that just happens to sell real estate".
Brent finished with, "our goal is to ensure that buyers and sellers should expect the experience to continue to evolve along with the results they have come to expect'', when asked what's next for the City of Trees Real Estate team.
To learn more go to cityoftreesrealestate.com
