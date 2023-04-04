Franchise Market Research Firm, Franchise Business Review, Announces 2023 Top Franchises for Women

The list reveals award-winning franchise opportunities for female entrepreneurs—based on actual female owner-operator reviews.
Our data shows that 87% of female franchisees enjoy owning and operating their businesses. The award winners on our 2023 Top Franchises for Women list exceed the benchmark for franchisee satisfaction.”
— Eric Stites, FBR founder and CEO
PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent franchise research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) has just released its 2023 list of Top Franchises for Women. The highly-anticipated list recognizes the best franchise opportunities available for female entrepreneurs based on actual women franchise owner satisfaction ratings.
Countless franchise opportunities are available today, but not all franchise systems are created equal. Franchise Business Review surveyed 322 leading franchise brands, representing over 8,100 female franchise owners, to deliver its comprehensive list of today’s top franchise opportunities for women. The award-winning franchises on this year’s list exceed the benchmark for high franchisee satisfaction.
Over the last decade, the number of women-owned franchises has grown exponentially. Today, one-third (32%) of all franchises are owned by women, and that number is expected to continue to climb in 2023.
In its annual survey, Franchise Business Review asks 33 benchmark questions focused on owner satisfaction, culture, diversity, leadership, training, support, and more. FBR also asks questions about work-life balance, day-to-day operations, and profitability to understand franchisees' experiences and perspectives. This data determines a Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) score. FSI is the industry standard by which the health of any franchise company is measured and tracked over time. FBR data shows that 87% of female franchise owners enjoy owning and operating their businesses, and, on average, women are 3% more satisfied overall than men when it comes to franchise ownership.
“Franchising offers a tremendous business opportunity with less risk than starting an independent business from scratch,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Still, no business venture is guaranteed. That’s why we survey thousands of franchise owners yearly to empower potential franchise buyers with the franchise reviews, data, and owner insights they need to make informed investment decisions.”
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the North American franchise sector. The company’s data-based insights, ratings, and reviews help potential franchise buyers make better-informed decisions and franchise brands achieve their performance objectives. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners at over 1,200 brands to benchmark franchisee and employee satisfaction and engagement. FBR publishes its free industry reports and insights on its website (http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com) and in the FBR Franchise Buyer’s Guides (https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/).
