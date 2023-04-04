Pets Choice Acquires Bob Martin and Felight Brand Ownership for UK and EU

BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pets Choice are pleased to announce the purchase of various Brands and Trademarks for the UK and EU from the Martin Family, including Bob Martin, Felight, Kitzyme, and Vetzyme.
Tony Raeburn, Pets Choice CEO, comments “In Late November 2019 we purchased the Bob Martin Healthcare and Cat Litter factories after Bob Martin (UK) Ltd entered into administration and at the time agreed a license with the Martin family to sell their brands. In the last three years, we have considerably grown the Bob Martin & Felight brands and now the purchase of the ownership of these helps secure their long-term future and allows Pets Choice to invest further.’’
The Martin family commented, "We have worked closely with Tony Raeburn over the past few years and are delighted that Pets Choice have purchased various brands that we own for the UK and EU. We will continue to market the Bob Martin brand outside these areas and work with Pets Choice on various supply agreements.’’
NOTES TO EDITORS:
Bob Martin was founded in 1892 by Robert Martin, who created a range of dog conditioning tablets to ensure dogs were given all the vitamins and minerals they needed to stay happy and healthy. More than 130 years later, today, it manufactures a wider product range than any other pet-care company including flea, tick, and worming treatments for cats and dogs. The company’s products adhere to stringent veterinary and industry regulations and testing, aiming to create affordable vet-quality healthcare solutions.
A brand recognised worldwide, Bob Martin products can be found across the UK, available online and on the shelves of some of the biggest supermarkets, retailers and the best independent pet shops.
For further information, please contact melissa.roberts@petschoice.co.uk
