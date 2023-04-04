Dr. Carrie Roberts, OBGYN is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Dr. Carrie Roberts has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients.
Carrie cares deeply about her patients and conveys that easily.”
— Dr. Deborah Wilson
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Carrie Roberts has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Roberts strives to enhance his patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Not only is she an exceptionally talented minimally invasive surgeon, but she is knowledgeable in the areas of menopausal medicine, incontinence, and premenopausal hormonal imbalances.
Delia Passi, Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Skill, competence, and compassion are the most appropriate words to describe Dr. Carrie Roberts, a member of our practice since 2018. Not only is she an exceptionally talented minimally invasive surgeon, but she is knowledgeable in the areas of menopausal medicine, incontinence, and premenopausal hormonal imbalances.
Dr. Roberts offers a wide range of surgical options performed in the operating room such as hysterectomy, endometriosis surgery, ovarian cystectomy, essure removal, and treatment of ectopic pregnancies. She also offers many in-office procedures such as labiaplasty, removal of uterine polyps, endometrial ablation, laser of condyloma, laser of cervical dysplasia, and a variety of incontinence procedures such as Morpheus 8V and V-Tone.
She earned her Bachelor's and Medical Doctorate degrees from Creighton University before completing her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Arizona- Phoenix at Banner Good Samaritan Hospital. She completed training in Integrative Medicine-Women’s Health from the University of Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine in Tucson, Arizona, and joined a thriving OB/GYN practice in Arizona before moving to Michigan for one year of advanced training in minimally invasive surgery.
A desire to learn beyond borders led her two medical mission to the Institute for Latin American Concern- Santiago, Dominican Republic. There she built and worked in a rural and under-served clinic providing basic health care and translating between patients and medical providers. The National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, Ireland provided an opportunity to focus on leadership aspects of medicine.
Dr. Roberts is a published researcher of a variety of medical and medical training subjects.
She is a member of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists, Northern American Menopause Society, and American Medical Women’s Association.
Her particular interest in abnormal uterine bleeding, Essure removal, colposcopy, hysteroscopy, and laparoscopic surgery adds tremendous value and opportunity for patients to receive the very best care.
ABOUT WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patient’s health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Dr. Carolyn "Carrie" Roberts
Deborah Wilson & Associates
+1 (480) 860-4791
email us here