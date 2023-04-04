BRIAN METZGER NAMED MEMBER OF MILLION DOLLAR ROUND TABLE FOR 4TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR
New York Life Leads Million Dollar Round Table for the 68th Consecutive YearEL PASO, TX, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Metzger, an agent for New York Life in El Paso, Texas, has earned membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for 2023. Achieving membership in MDRT is a distinguishing life insurance career milestone, attained only by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledge, experience, sales excellence and client service. MDRT membership represents the top life insurance and financial service professionals worldwide. MDRT is an international, independent association of the world’s best life insurance and financial services professionals. This is the fifth year Mr. Metzger has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table. In addition, this is the 68th consecutive year that New York Life has dominated the MDRT in the United States.
Mr. Metzger has been a New York Life agent since 2008 and is associated with New York Life’s El Paso General Office in Texas, where he was a Managing Partner from 2013-2018. While there, he was recognized as “Partner of the Year” for five consecutive years. Today, he leverages his experience and expertise as a financial advisor and president of Business Development for Crown Wealth Strategies, a wealth management firm located in El Paso and serving clients across the country. He is a Life Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) and specializes in estate planning and custom financial planning for high-net-worth families and business owners. He holds his FINRA Series 6, 63, 7, 66, and 24 Licenses as well as his Life and Health licenses. He is married to Crown Wealth Strategies’ founder and principal advisor, Lizzie Dipp Metzger, and they live in El Paso with their three children. For more information about Brian Metzger and Crown Wealth Strategies, visit CrownWealthStrategies.com.
Founded in 1927, Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.
