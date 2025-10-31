Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Appointed to CFP Board Scholarship Review Panel
These scholarships are more than financial aid — they’re an investment in the future of ethical, client-centered advice.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, President and CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies, has been appointed as a Scholarship Review Panel Volunteer for the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board).
In this national volunteer role, Metzger joins a select group of experienced professionals tasked with reviewing scholarship applications from individuals pursuing the education requirement for CFP® certification. The CFP Board’s scholarship programs provide critical financial support to aspiring planners and play a vital role in building a more diverse, sustainable, and representative financial planning profession.
As a Scholarship Review Panel Volunteer, Metzger will independently evaluate applicant essays and assess candidates’ potential to advance the values and standards of the CFP® community. The review process is expected to include scoring approximately ten applications over an estimated three-hour commitment — a contribution that directly supports the next generation of certified financial planners.
“I’m honored to participate in a program that opens doors for those entering the financial planning profession,” said Metzger. “These scholarships are more than financial aid — they’re an investment in the future of ethical, client-centered advice.”
About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, is the President and CEO of Crown Wealth Strategies, an independent wealth management practice headquartered in El Paso, Texas. She leads a team dedicated to comprehensive financial planning, estate strategies, and wealth preservation for high-net-worth individuals, families, and business owners across the U.S.
About CFP Board
The Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) is a nonprofit organization that sets and enforces the standards for CFP® certification — the recognized standard of excellence in personal financial planning. CFP Board’s mission is to benefit the public by granting the CFP® certification and upholding its commitment to competence, integrity, and professionalism within the financial planning profession.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is an independent, full-service financial advisory practice offering advanced wealth management, estate planning, and business succession solutions. The firm is committed to helping clients build, preserve, and protect their wealth with integrity, transparency, and purpose. For more information, visit www.crownws.com.
Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from New York Life Insurance Company and its affiliates. Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life company. She also is a Financial Advisor offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | www.crownws.com
Paulette Acosta Hayen
Crown Wealth Strategies
+1 915-613-4300
