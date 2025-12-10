Elizabeth Dipp Metzger Reappointed Chair of New York Life’s Advisory Board of Directors
I’m deeply committed to raising the standard across our profession—not just in what we deliver, but how we show up for the people we serve.”EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that **Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger**, Founder and President, has been reappointed for her eighth consecutive year to the **New York Life Advisory Board of Directors** (ABD) and will serve her second term as **Chair** of the Board. This leadership role reflects Lizzie’s continued influence in shaping the future of financial advisory at one of the nation’s most respected firms.
Comprised of top advisors from across the country, the ABD advises New York Life’s senior leadership on strategic matters impacting advisors and clients nationwide. As Chair, Lizzie plays a critical role in representing the voice of the field, guiding innovation, and advocating for meaningful policy and service advancements.
“Being Chair of the Advisory Board is an incredible honor and responsibility,” said Lizzie. “I’m deeply committed to raising the standard across our profession—not just in what we deliver, but how we show up for the people we serve.”
Lizzie’s national leadership is a reflection of the service model she and her team have built at Crown Wealth Strategies—where clients receive proactive, concierge-level financial care through the firm’s flagship platform, **Crown Align™**.
About Elizabeth Dipp Metzger
Elizabeth “Lizzie” Dipp Metzger is the Founder and President of Crown Wealth Strategies and Chair of New York Life’s Advisory Board of Directors. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®), Certified Private Wealth Advisor® (CPWA®), and Accredited Estate Planner® (AEP®), holding an MS in Financial Services and a BA in International Relations. A Life and Qualifying Member of MDRT’s Top of the Table and a member of The Nautilus Group®, Lizzie is a recognized leader in the fields of advanced planning and financial leadership.
She is based in El Paso, TX, where she lives with her husband Brian and their three children. In addition to her advisory work, she serves on multiple nonprofit boards and speaks nationally on values-based leadership and planning.
About Crown Wealth Strategies
Crown Wealth Strategies is an elite financial advisory practice serving high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals nationwide. Through its flagship **Crown Align™** platform, the firm delivers integrated, forward-thinking planning across investment, estate, insurance, and business domains. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, Crown’s mission is to provide clarity, continuity, and care for life’s most complex financial decisions.
Elizabeth Dipp Metzger is a Registered Representative with NYLIFE Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Licensed Insurance Agency and a New York Life Insurance Company. She also is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser and a New York Life Company, and she is a Member Agent of the Nautilus Group® a service of New York Life Insurance Company. Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. 303 N. Oregon Street, Suite 1100, El Paso, TX 79901 | www.crownws.com. The Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), is recognized globally as the standard of excellence for life insurance sales performance in the insurance and financial services industry.
