Master P and Friends Birthday Bash benefit Concert
Percy Master P Miller, Erykah Badu, Jagged Edge, Mia X and Friends Join Forces to Raise Mental Health Awareness
Benefit Concert in New Orleans
We have all been affected by substance abuse and or mental illness in some way, I want to let people know, they are not alone in this struggle.”
— Percy Master P Miller
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of mental health, a group of prominent artists is joining forces for a special event. Master P is calling on his colleagues for this worthy cause. The event, which will take place on [Friday, April 28th] at [Smoothie King Arena], aims to promote dialogue about substance abuse, mental illness, and the stigma surrounding it.
Music has long been a powerful force for social change, and Master P and his friends recognize the importance of using their platform to raise awareness about mental health. They hope that sharing their stories and experiences can help break down the barriers that prevent people from seeking help.
Some artists performing at the event include [Erykah Badu, Mia X, Jagged Edge, and more]. Each of these artists is coming to celebrate Master P’s birthday, help create awareness, and raise money for mental illness. All of us have been impacted in some way, through our own struggles or those of friends and family members. Master P is committed to using his platform as a tool to promote mental health and wellness, and he is challenging his friends and fellow artists to do the same. “We have all been affected by substance abuse and or mental illness in some way, I want to let people know, they are not alone in this struggle.” Says Miller. “If we can reach someone through our gifts, then our work is not in vain. Our goal is to promote healing and mental strength. We are turning our pain into purpose.” Continued Miller.
The Concert will bring the fans out to celebrate in his hometown while helping others. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy the music from the star-studded line-up and learn more about how to get help if they or someone they know is struggling with mental illness.
Master P and the You Are Not Alone Foundation hope this gathering will catalyze change in the community and beyond. He believes that by working together to raise awareness about mental health, can help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness and encourage people to seek the help they need. Master P and the You Are Not Alone Foundation is presently touring the country with seminars and workshops within the communities. Working with other individuals who have experienced trauma and want to heal from the experience.
Tickets for the event are available now and can be purchased online at [Stubhub.com].
