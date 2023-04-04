Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking Expands Operations in Texas

Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking, a leading heavy haul transportation and logistics company, is proud to announce the expansion of its operations in Texas. The company has been providing safe and reliable heavy haul, hot shot, and brokered freight services to its customers in the Lone Star State for over two decades, and now it is expanding its reach to better serve its clients throughout the state.
With the expansion, Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking is increasing its fleet of vehicles and drivers, adding more resources to provide top-quality heavy haul, hot shot, and brokered freight needs services to its clients in Texas. The expansion will allow the company to offer more frequent and efficient heavy freight deliveries throughout the state, helping its customers to improve their logistics and meet their business objectives.
"Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking is excited to expand our operations in Texas," said Rusty Moffitt, Co-Owner of Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking. "We have been serving customers in Texas for many years, and we are committed to providing them with the best possible heavy haul and logistics services. With this expansion, we will be able to serve our customers even better, with faster and more efficient deliveries throughout the state."
Texas is an important market for Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking, and the company is dedicated to providing the highest level of service to its customers in the state. Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking is known for its commitment to safety, reliability, and customer service. The company's drivers are trained professionals who are dedicated to delivering goods safely and on time. Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking's state-of-the-art equipment is regularly maintained to ensure maximum reliability and efficiency.
The expansion of Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking's operations in Texas is a testament to the company's commitment to its customers in the state and to providing top-quality transportation and logistics services in Texas. With the additional resources and expanded reach, Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking is poised to continue to be a leading heavy haul and logistics provider in Texas.
For more information on Moffitt Caswell Southern Trucking and its services in Texas, please visit their website at www.moffittcaswell.com.
