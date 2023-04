April 4, 2023

The University of Rhode Island Office of Emergency Management has drafted a natural hazard mitigation plan—the first of its kind for a college or university in the state of Rhode Island.

A draft of the plan has been posted for public review and comment on the Office of Emergency Management website and is available at https://web.uri.edu/emergency/wp-content/uploads/sites/188/Draft-URI-HMP-March-2023.pdf.

The comment period is open through April 7, 2023.

Please send all comments to emergency@etal.uri.edu.