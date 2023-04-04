Submit Release
世界眼科視光學理事會近視控制大會吸引來自 123 個國家/地區超過 1,700 人參與

「推廣全球保健標準」虛擬大會現可於 WCO 近視控制網站自行觀看

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 世界眼科視光學理事會 (WCO) 與知名近視控制領導者 CooperVision 於 2 月 16 日共同舉辦了「近視控制：推廣全球保健標準」虛擬大會，吸引了來自 123 個國家/地區、超過 1,700 人參與。這場虛擬大會盛邀專家分享對全球保健標準的獨到見解，闡述自己如何將近視控制納入實務流程，此外還邀請到患者分享他們的觀點。大會影片現可於以下網站自行觀看：https://myopia.worldcouncilofoptometry.info/multimedia-resources/

世界眼科視光學理事會於 2021 年 4 月推出近視控制保健標準決議，其中定義了以實證為本的保健標準，包含舒緩、評量和控制三大基石。

WCO 候任主席 Sandra Block 博士表示：「我們知道世界各地驗光師的執業與私人生活都非常忙碌，也導致他們觀看網路研討會的時間受到限制。世界眼科視光學理事會很高興能提供『推廣全球保健標準』虛擬大會影片，以支援這些專業人員。眼科保健專家可在自身方便之時瞭解近視控制保健標準的最新資訊。」

WCO「近視控制：推廣全球保健標準」講座現可自行觀看。該系列講座藉由患者和眼科保健頂尖專家的真實案例，探討近視的流行現象。邀請的保健專家包括：

 Seang-Mei Saw 教授 (MBBS、MPH、PhD、FAMS) 是新加坡杜克大學聯合醫學院 (Duke-NUS Medical School) 華萊士·福爾茲名譽教授，並兼任新加坡國立大學機構審查委員會 (NUS Institutional Review Board) 生物醫學領域的共同主委。Saw 教授是國際知名的近視專科的頂尖研究專家，曾於新加坡及海外針對兒童與成人的近視流行現象提出重大觀察和關鍵發現，指出近視在環境、基因和解剖預測因子方面的特徵。

Dr. Kai-yip Choi 是香港工業大學眼科視光學院 (The Hong Kong Polytechnic University School of Optometry) 研究助理教授。他分別於 2014 及 2021 年在香港工業大學獲得眼科視光學理學士及博士學位。自 2014 年起，他便於大學診所提供眼科視光學方面的臨床護理服務。 

Dr. Foo Li Lian 於新加坡國家眼科中心近視服務與屈光部門，以及近視卓越中心擔任眼科顧問醫師。同樣專精於幼童近視控制及屈光和白內障手術近視領域的 Dr. Foo 致力打造次世代診療方法，以期遏阻近視猖獗。

Indie Grewal (BSc Hons MCOptom DipTp (IP) Prof Cert Glau FBDO FBCLA) 是獲認證的配鏡師兼驗光師，在眼科光學產業擁有超過三十年專業經驗。他不僅參與隱形眼鏡臨床試驗，也對近視控制及多焦點隱形眼鏡配戴特別有所研究。

Jessica Haynes (OD、FAAO、FORS、Dipl ABO) 在南方眼科視光大學進階眼疾保健 (Southern College of Optometry Advanced Care Ocular Disease) 診所擔任顧問，並於查爾斯視網膜機構 (Charles Retina Institute) 擔任全職副驗光師。她是美國眼科視光醫學會 (American Academy of Optometry) 及驗光視網膜醫學會 (Optometric Retina Society) 的一員，也是美國驗光理事會 (American Board of Optometry) 認證之專科醫師。

Yasmin Whayeb (BSc Hons MCOptom) 是英國伯明罕阿斯頓大學博士班學生兼驗光師，她的研究項目包括兒童近視的進程與控制，以及針對近視干預方法的脈絡膜反應。

Kyle Klute (OD) 是 Good Life Eyecare 的擁有者兼執業醫師，Good Life Eyecare 在東內布拉斯加州和西愛荷華州等多處執業。他是美國眼科視光醫學會成員，獲美國醫學驗光認證委員會 (American Board of Certification in Medical Optometry) 認證，並於醫學驗光期刊 (Journal of Medical Optometry) 擔任編輯。

造訪世界眼科視光學理事會近視控制網站，瀏覽保健標準決議、承諾參與頁面、多媒體資源中心（包括驗光師適用的實用工具和資訊，可供搜尋和排序）。網址：https://myopia.worldcouncilofoptometry.info/

世界眼科視光學理事會介紹

世界眼科視光學理事會 (WCO) 是國際性會員制非營利組織，面向個人驗光師、業界專業人員和驗光機構。其願景是充分發揮視光學作用，讓所有人都能獲得高品質的眼部健康和視力保健服務。理事會的使命是促進世界各地的眼科視光學發展，並支援眼科醫師透過倡議、教育、政策制定和人道援助，將眼睛健康和視力保健作為人權進行推廣。如需更多資訊，請造訪 www.worldoptometry.org 或追蹤我們的 LinkedIn、Facebook、Twitter 與 Instagram 主頁。

