来自 123 个国家/地区的 1,700 多名人士注册参加世界验光协会 (WCO) 近视管理活动

“推进全球护理标准”虚拟活动现已在 WCO 近视管理网站上可供按需点播

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 世界验光协会 (WCO) 与近视管理领域的知名领导者 CooperVision 于 2 月 16 日举办的“近视管理：推进全球护理标准”虚拟活动吸引了来自 123 个国家/地区的 1,700 多名人士的积极参与。在这场虚拟活动中，几位专家分享了他们对全球护理标准的见解，以及他们如何使近视管理成为其工作中不可或缺的一部分。这场活动，包括一些患者见解，现已在 https://myopia.worldcouncilofoptometry.info/multimedia-resources/ 上可供按需点播。

世界验光协会于 2021 年 4 月发布近视管理护理标准决议，定义了基于证据的护理标准，其中包含三大支柱：缓解、测量和管理。

世界验光协会候任主席 Sandra Block 博士指出：“我们知道，世界各地的验光师都在忙于他们的执业和生活，这限制了他们观看网络研讨会的时间。为了有效地支持他们，世界验光协会很高兴地提供“推进全球护理标准”虚拟活动视频点播，这样眼科护理专业人士就可以在方便的时候了解将近视管理作为护理标准的最新信息。”

在这场现已可供按需点播的 WCO “近视管理：推进全球护理标准”演讲活动中，通过由患者和领先的眼科护理专业人士讲述的真实故事来探索近视这一流行病，这些眼科专家包括：
 Seang-Mei Saw 教授（MBBS、MPH、PhD、FAMS）是新加坡 Duke-NUS 医学院的特聘 Wallace Foulds 教授，并且也是 NUS 伦理审查委员会的联合主席（生物医学）。Saw 教授是近视领域国际公认的领先研究人员之一，在近视流行病学领域做出了重大观察和重大发现，表征了新加坡和世界各地儿童及成人近视的环境、遗传和解剖学预测因素。

Kai-yip Choi 博士，是 Hong Kong Polytechnic University 视光学学院的研究助理教授。他分别于 2014 年和 2021 年在 Hong Kong Polytechnic University 获得视光学学士和博士学位。自 2014 年以来，他一直在大学医务中心从事验光临床护理。 
Foo Li Lian 博士是新加坡 National Eye Centre 和 Myopia Centre of Excellence 近视服务和屈光部的眼科顾问医生。Foo 博士专注于近视领域，并重点关注儿童近视控制以及屈光和白内障手术，积极寻求创造新一代治疗方式，以阻止近视的无情发展。

Indie Grewal（BSc (Hons)、MCOptom DipTp (IP)、Prof Cert Glau、FBDO、FBCLA）是一位合格的配镜师和验光师，在光学行业拥有超过三十年的经验。除了参与隐形眼镜临床试验外，他还对近视管理和多焦点隐形眼镜验配特别感兴趣。

Jessica Haynes（OD、FAAO、FORS、Dipl ABO）在 Southern College of Optometry 高级眼病护理诊所担任咨询教师，并在 Charles Retina Institute 担任全职助理验光师。她是 American Academy of Optometry 和 Optometric Retina Society 会员，并是 American Board of Optometry 的持证医师。

Yasmin Whayeb（BSc (Hons)、MCOptom）是英国伯明翰 Aston University 的验光师和博士生。她的研究兴趣包括儿童近视的发展和管理，以及脉络膜对光学近视干预方法的反应。

Kyle Klute (OD) 拥有并在 Good Life Eyecare 执业，这是一家位于内布拉斯加州东部和爱荷华州西部的多地点诊所。他是 American Academy of Optometry 会员，持有 American Board of Certification 医疗视光学认证，并担任 Journal of Medical Optometry 编辑。

请前往世界验光协会近视管理网站 https://myopia.worldcouncilofoptometry.info 以访问护理标准决议、承诺签名页面和多媒体资源中心，并获取为广大验光师提供的可分类查找的实用工具和资料。

关于世界验光协会

世界验光协会 (WCO) 是一个非营利性组织，成员遍布世界各国，主要包括个人验光师、行业专业人士和验光组织。协会愿景是通过验光技术构建一个人人都可以获得优质的眼部健康和视力保健的世界。协会使命是通过倡导、教育、政策制定和人道主义宣传，促进全世界的验光发展，并为验光师提供支持，将眼部健康和视力保健成为一项人权加以推广。了解更多信息，请访问 www.worldoptometry.org，或者在 LinkedIn、Facebook、Twitter 和 Instagram 上关注我们。

