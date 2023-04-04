来自 123 个国家/地区的 1,700 多名人士注册参加世界验光协会 (WCO) 近视管理活动

Kai-yip Choi 博士，是 Hong Kong Polytechnic University 视光学学院的研究助理教授。他分别于 2014 年和 2021 年在 Hong Kong Polytechnic University 获得视光学学士和博士学位。自 2014 年以来，他一直在大学医务中心从事验光临床护理。
Foo Li Lian 博士是新加坡 National Eye Centre 和 Myopia Centre of Excellence 近视服务和屈光部的眼科顾问医生。Foo 博士专注于近视领域，并重点关注儿童近视控制以及屈光和白内障手术，积极寻求创造新一代治疗方式，以阻止近视的无情发展。
Jessica Haynes（OD、FAAO、FORS、Dipl ABO）在 Southern College of Optometry 高级眼病护理诊所担任咨询教师，并在 Charles Retina Institute 担任全职助理验光师。她是 American Academy of Optometry 和 Optometric Retina Society 会员，并是 American Board of Optometry 的持证医师。
Yasmin Whayeb（BSc (Hons)、MCOptom）是英国伯明翰 Aston University 的验光师和博士生。她的研究兴趣包括儿童近视的发展和管理，以及脉络膜对光学近视干预方法的反应。
Kyle Klute (OD) 拥有并在 Good Life Eyecare 执业，这是一家位于内布拉斯加州东部和爱荷华州西部的多地点诊所。他是 American Academy of Optometry 会员，持有 American Board of Certification 医疗视光学认证，并担任 Journal of Medical Optometry 编辑。
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Charla Kucko
McDougall Communications
+1 585-434-2146
email us here