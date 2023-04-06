African Air Expo SA aims to become a global gathering point for the aviation industry in a successful worldwide trade event.
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Adone Events Launches African Air Expo SA - The First International Aviation Exhibition for South Africa
Adone Events is excited to announce the launch of the African Air Expo SA, the first International Aviation Exhibition for South Africa. The event is scheduled to take place in Cape Town from February 12th to 15th, 2024 and will cover the growth of the aviation sector, as well as complementary industries such as tourism, cargo, and human capital development.
The event will feature an exceptional 3-day General Aviation static display of 90 aircraft, making it the first of its kind on the African continent.
The event is aligned with the strategy of the South African government in the aviation sector and is set to boost business tourism, with an expected estimate of over 15,000 international guests.
The African Air Expo SA aims to become a global gathering point for the aviation industry in a successful worldwide trade event. The event will attract different skills from the aviation sector, including Commercial Aviation, MRO, Business & General Aviation, Airport Infrastructure, Human Capital Development in Aviation, Air Cargo, and eVTOL - The Future of Aviation.
The event will also focus on the latest trends, training, and recruitment within the aviation industry, empowering through training. The African Air Expo SA aims to provide an opportunity to learn about careers, exchange ideas, address the challenges which face Human Capital Development Needs in SA, ask questions of industry experts, and enjoy a hands-on experience within the general aviation industry.
“As the official custodian of the South African Nation Brand, Brand South Africa appreciates this initiative as an opportunity to position South Africa as a preferred investment destination globally as well as to showcase and profile the nation brand competitiveness. As Africa’s first commercial, business, aerospace, airport infrastructure, tourism and human capital development exhibition and Conference (AAE) Brand South Africa looks forward to the economic benefit that will arise out of the AAE, across various sectors to support the socio-economic growth of our country.’’ Sithembile Ntombela, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Brand South Africa.
Adone Events is the only Events Management company to have created and organized prestigious aviation events on four continents, including France Air Expo since 2006 - Europe, Abu Dhabi Air Expo - UAE, Air Expo India - New Delhi, and now African Air Expo SA in Cape Town.
The African Air Expo SA targets commercial & general aviation exhibitors who will come together on a static area. The exhibition will be at the CTICC hall and will host more than 300 booths where exhibitors will showcase a full range of aviation services and products. It is anticipated that aviation equipment suppliers, avionics companies, airport facility providers, infrastructure experts, security, and air traffic control companies, among others, will use the opportunity to present their products to the burgeoning African aviation marketplace.
Delegates will include airlines, aircraft owners, operators, pilots, aviation enthusiasts, trainees, aviation executives from across the sector, industry experts, and regulatory bodies, all wishing to learn more about the latest trends and products in the African General, Business, and Commercial Aviation sector. www.africanairexpo.com
About Adone Events
Based in Cannes, France, Adone Events is the only Events management company to organize and create Aviation events on four continents. For over 20 years, the company has organized prestigious aviation events with some of the event industry’s key players. Adone Event’s worldwide shows include Abu Dhabi Air Expo, Saudi International Airshow, Air Expo India, France Air Expo, and African Air Expo SA.
