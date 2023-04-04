Wyoming Business Council Presents Three Business Ready Project Requests to SLIB on April 6

Cheyenne, Wyo – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will present three – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will present three Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan requests to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) at their next regular meeting on Thursday, April 6, beginning at 8 a.m.

The WBC Team will present the following projects from our previous board meeting on Feb. 22, 2023, for the SLIB’s final decision:

Campbell County – Pronghorn Industrial Complex ($2,669,450 Community Readiness grant request) Funds are requested to construct the sewer system build-out of 160 acres of the Pronghorn Industrial Complex.

Town of Sundance – Old Stoney Project Phase II ($2,837,763 Community Readiness grant request) Funds are requested for the final phase of the full restoration of the historic Old Stoney building.

Casper/Natrona County Economic Development Joint Powers Board (EDJPB) – Phoslock Environmental Technologies ($600,000 Business Committed grant request) Funds are requested for the acquisition of a manufacturing plant to allow for Phoslock Environmental Technologies’ (PET) relocation out of China with intentions of exporting Wyoming-made products within the United States and across the globe.



A full agenda for the meeting is available on the SLIB website

The meeting is open to the public and will convene in the Capitol Complex Auditorium and via web conference. The Auditorium is located on the lower level of the Capitol Complex and can be accessed via the Herschler Building at 122 W 25th Street in Cheyenne.