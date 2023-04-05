XGRiD Campers Expands with New Dealership in Eastern United States

Xpedition Trailers now available at XGRID Campers in Knoxville
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas-based XGRiD Campers, the nation’s leading dealership devoted exclusively to off-grid campers and the overlanding lifestyle, has announced the opening of a second location just outside Knoxville, Tennessee. With a 20,000 square foot showroom, retail, and service center, this expansion allows XGRiD to serve the burgeoning demand for overland campers, off-grid trailer upgrades, and overlanding accessories in the East.
XGRiD founder Loren Walker announced the expansion during the Great American Outdoor Show, along with partners and Knoxville dealership operators Jeremy and Chris Long.
“While we’ve been serving customers in the East since opening our doors, with this new location we’re now set up to become an even more trusted and engaged member of the East’s overlanding community,” says XGRiD founder Loren Walker. “From our new Tennessee showroom, we can now give camping and outdoor enthusiasts across the US better access to some of the most unique off-road and overland camper brands in the world, including models imported from Australia which are exclusively offered by XGRID Campers.”
XGRiD Campers has quickly become the go-to resource for the outdoor community because of its unique model that breaks away from the traditional dealership experience. A cross between REI and the Apple store, XGRID Campers offers customers a highly experienced team of outdoor enthusiasts with deep overlanding expertise. The XGRiD team becomes the trail guide for each customer’s journey, offering comparative knowledge across leading camper brands and accessories, to find and configure the adventure basecamp that matches their lifestyle.
“Chris and I have been living this lifestyle for several years and purchased our new camper from XGRiD, so we know how important the customer journey is,” added new dealership co-owner Jeremy Long. “We are excited to bring XGRiD Campers out East with the new location and provide new customers with a world-class selection of off-road trailers, as well as be a valued resource for existing camper, trailer, or RV owners with a wide selection of off-grid upgrades, modifications, and overlanding accessories for their outdoor journeys. XGRiD Campers is a trusted brand, and we will continue its mission of exceptional customer service with the new Tennessee location.”
The new XGRiD Campers dealership is located at 490 Center Cross Lane in Lenoir City, 10 minutes west of Knoxville, and serves as a one-stop location for customers who want to research campers and accessories in person or are looking for off-grid upgrades, modifications, and service.
As the partner of top US brands such as Opus Camper, Taxa Outdoors, Xpedition Trailers, and Mission Overland, and the exclusive US dealership of top Australian brands, Australian Off Road, Track Trailers, and Lifestyle Campers, XGRiD is the premier destination in the off-grid and off-road camper market. XGRiD’s two US locations in Las Vegas, NV and Knoxville, TN serve first-time adventurers and overlanding enthusiasts looking to escape the ordinary. For more information and to schedule a showroom tour, visit www.xgridcampers.com.
About XGRiD Campers
Offering two US locations, XGRiD Campers is dedicated to helping customers experience the off-grid lifestyle. Through partnerships with the world’s leading overland camper manufacturers and an in-house team of dedicated outdoor enthusiasts, they help the wanderlust adventurer find and build the right rig for their journey. XGRiD Campers is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, and serves customers across the United States with a second location in Knoxville, TN. For more information, visit www.xgridcampers.com.
