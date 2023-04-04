Angel Armor® to Showcase Full Product Lineup at Texas Police Chiefs Association Conference

Innovative ballistic solutions will be displayed for law enforcement professionals to experience firsthand.
FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Angel Armor, a renowned manufacturer of advanced ballistic solutions, has announced its participation in the Texas Police Chiefs Association Conference in Fort Worth, Texas, from April 2 - 6. The company will showcase its complete lineup of products at Booth #323, including its innovative body armor ecosystem, best-in-class vehicle armor solutions, and extensive carrier accessories. This will offer Texas police chiefs the opportunity to experience Angel Armor's protection capabilities firsthand.
Angel Armor's mission is to provide Protection at a Higher Level®, and the company's participation in the Texas Police Chiefs Association Conference highlights its continued commitment to developing innovative ballistic solutions to address the needs of law enforcement professionals. The conference provides an excellent opportunity for Angel Armor to demonstrate its products to a wide audience of law enforcement professionals and showcase its commitment to innovation and excellence in the ballistic protection industry.
Angel Armor is headquartered in Fort Collins, CO where it has a reputation for providing complete ballistic protection solutions to law enforcement professionals across the country. The company's body armor systems include the RISE® Flex Carrier, which offers a robust set of standard features and configurations that can be scaled to meet the demands of any mission. Additionally, the company provides best-in-class vehicle armor solutions and extensive carrier accessories, ensuring complete protection for law enforcement professionals in any situation.
The Texas Police Chiefs Association Conference brings together law enforcement officers from across the lone star state to discuss the latest trends and best practices in law enforcement. Angel Armor's participation in the conference provides an opportunity for law enforcement professionals to learn more about the company's products and how they can improve the safety and effectiveness of their operations.
Angel Armor provides the best possible ballistic solutions for law enforcement officers. The company's commitment to originality and excellence is evident in its ongoing development of innovative ballistic solutions that meet the evolving needs of law enforcement professionals.
About Angel Armor: Angel Armor, LLC, established in 2014, is a pioneering company specializing in the development and manufacturing of state-of-the-art personal protection solutions. The company's robust product portfolio includes a range of lightweight and customizable body armor systems designed to deliver unparalleled protection, comfort, and mobility for its diverse clientele, which spans law enforcement, private security professionals, and first responders alike. Led by a team of dedicated engineers, designers, and researchers, Angel Armor is committed to saving and protecting lives by harnessing the latest advancements in materials and technology. This relentless pursuit of innovation has positioned the company as a trusted leader in the personal protection industry, consistently delivering products that exceed the highest standards of quality and reliability.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.