Attorney General Bailey Successfully Defends 159 Year Sentence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that his office successfully defended the convictions of Bryan S. Jones at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District for twenty-three felony counts and four misdemeanor counts involving at least a dozen victims committed in 2020. The appeals court affirmed the circuit court’s judgment, rejecting Jones’ claims that the trial court abused its discretion in denying his motion to sever.

“As Attorney General, I will enforce the laws as written, which includes defending the convictions of dangerous criminals,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This is a great result for Missourians after the tireless work my Criminal Appeals Unit put in to defend Jones’ convictions, and my office will continue to obtain justice for victims throughout the state.”



Following a jury trial in Greene County Circuit Court, Jones was convicted for 12 counts of the class-D felony of stealing by receiving stolen property; 4 counts of the class-D felony of tampering in the first degree; 2 counts of the class-E felony of stealing; 1 count of the class-E felony of resisting a lawful stop, arrest, or detention; 1 count of the class-E felony of leaving the scene of an accident; 2 counts of the class-A misdemeanor of fraudulent use of a credit or debit device; 1 count of the class-B misdemeanor of identity theft; and 1 count of the class-B misdemeanor of driving while intoxicated.



The convictions involved numerous crimes Jones committed from February through May 2020 involving at least a dozen victims. Jones was sentenced as a persistent offender to an aggregate sentence of 159 years for the felony convictions and 2 years and 360 days for the misdemeanor convictions.



Deputy Attorney General Julia Rives handled the case.

Read the Court’s opinion here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/state-v-bryan-s-jones-opinion-(no-sd37453).pdf?sfvrsn=6f2770ab_2

###