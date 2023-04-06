IpX and CFISA Forge Strategic Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Cybersecurity Training and Compliance Solutions

The alliance enables safeguarding critical assets and compliance, with CFISA's affordable cybersecurity training complementing IpX's digital solutions.
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IpX, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with the Center for Information Security Awareness - CFISA, a cybersecurity and IT risk management services provider founded by former Secret Service Agent and Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security, Michael Levin. The partnership will enable both companies to offer a comprehensive suite of solutions to help manufacturers safeguard their critical assets and achieve regulatory compliance.
CFISA is a leading provider of engaging, affordable, and compliant cybersecurity training services for businesses, academia, and government agencies. The company's personalized lessons make learning easy and effective, with a comprehensive suite of courses, including PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and Cyber Security Awareness Training. These courses are designed to combat the onslaught of cybercrime and help organizations safeguard their critical assets while achieving regulatory compliance. With CFISA's expert training and accessible management and audit reports, businesses can stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape and prevent catastrophic data breaches.
"It doesn't matter how big or small a company is - hackers want sensitive company information and customer data. Even when the IT department has barricaded the back door, just a simple click on a link, attachment, or website by just one employee can open your front door to a catastrophic data breach," said Michael Levin, CEO and Founder of CFISA. "At CFISA, we focus on training employees on best practices to avoid a catastrophic data breach."
As part of the partnership, CFISA will provide cybersecurity and IT risk management services to IpX clients, while IpX will offer its extensive range of digital transformation solutions to CFISA clients. CFISA's training services will be a critical component in IpX's offerings, helping manufacturers ensure compliance, quality, and cybersecurity while accelerating their digital transformation journey.
"We are excited to partner with CFISA to enhance our digital transformation solutions for the manufacturing industry. With Michael Levin's extensive experience in cybersecurity and CFISA's expertise in providing engaging and effective training, we can help manufacturers safeguard their critical assets and achieve lasting success," said Joseph Anderson, President of IpX.
About CFISA
CFISA is a cybersecurity and IT risk management services provider founded by former Secret Service Agent and Deputy Director of the National Cyber Security Division of the Department of Homeland Security, Michael Levin. CFISA provides engaging, affordable, and compliant training to businesses, academia, and government agencies to combat the onslaught of cybercrime. To learn more, visit www.CFISA.com.
About IpX
IpX brings decades of experience and capability across defense, aerospace, automotive, technology, software, and oil and gas industries to bear to help companies transform, thrive, and sustain while disrupting their markets. For us, it’s about unearthing and clarifying underlying issues where they exist and helping companies address their most challenging business concerns by partnering with the organization to develop and implement new processes and ways of working, and ultimately achieve step-change performance.
IpX recognizes business transformation can be disruptive but believes our True North Enterprise Calibration Model offers a proven pragmatic methodology to guide decision making, manage the disruptive aspects of change, and reduce risk. These are achieved through inclusive engagement with key stakeholders at all levels. This philosophy requires direct, transparent and sometimes challenging interaction – all of which serves to build trust and shared purpose among IpX transformation experts and client staff – a true partnership. Visit us at www.ipxhq.com.
