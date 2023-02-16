IpX, Marshall Goldsmith's Methods of 100 Coaches, & Agency Unveil Partnership for Premier Training & Business Services
The strategic partnership aims at revolutionizing the way organizations develop their leaders and improve their operations.
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Institute for Process Excellence (IpX), the home of the IDEA Academy, Marshall Goldsmith's Methods of 100 Coaches, and 100 Coaches Agency, the leading global training and coaching organizations, are proud to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing the way organizations develop their leaders and improve their operations.
— Scott Osman, CEO of 100 Coaches Agency
Through this partnership, this alliance will provide organizations with a comprehensive solution for developing top talent, improving end-to-end processes, and modernizing digital systems. The partnership combines IpX's expertise in workforce development and organizational transformation strategies with the coaching expertise of Methods of 100 Coaches and 100 Coaches Agency, which was founded by Marshall Goldsmith, one of the world's most respected business coaches.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Methods of 100 Coaches and 100 Coaches Agency to bring a new level of leadership and organizational evolution to businesses around the world," said Joseph Anderson, President of IpX. "Marshall Goldsmith is a true visionary in the coaching industry, and we are honored to be working with the entire 100 Coaches ecosystem. Together we will partner with organizations to drive true sustainable growth and success."
"IpX is the perfect partner for us," said Scott Osman, CEO of 100 Coaches Agency. "Their IDEA Academy workforce development solution and True North professional services are unmatched in the industry. We are excited to be working together to help organizations develop leaders and operating methods that ensure businesses are prepared for the challenges of today and tomorrow."
Steve Hull, CEO of Methods of 100 Coaches, stated, “This alliance is a game changer for the industry and is bringing a bow wave of growth and opportunity for our clients. When you couple the expertise of the Methods of 100 Coaches and the 100 Coaches Agency with IpX’s IDEA Academy and their True North transformation methodology, companies have access to a foundation of expertise built upon years of actual experience and real-world success.”
About Methods of 100 Coaches
Methods was born from the vision of Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches program—a legacy initiative he’s developed that seeks to ‘pay it forward’ by freely sharing his inimitable body of knowledge with a carefully curated pool of the top CEOs, business coaches, and thought leaders in the world. We wanted to take that idea one step further by creating an encompassing platform which holds the combined knowledge of the 100 Coaches program. Through our partnership with the Marshall Goldsmith’s 100 Coaches, we’re bringing exclusive content from the 100 Coaches in high quality, interactive videos, so the next person might pay it forward to the next generation of leaders. www.methodsof.com
About 100 Coaches Agency
100 Coaches was established in 2016 by world-renowned business educator and coach Marshall Goldsmith. Marshall has always had a passion for sharing his wealth of knowledge and expertise, not only with the leaders he advises, but also with fellow coaches and colleagues. In the spirit of this pursuit, Marshall sought to establish a formal community where the world’s premier leadership thinkers could come together to learn from his practiced and proven methods and share ideas and inspiration with one another.
100 Coaches Agency is a talent agency specializing in connecting companies and leaders with the experts that best fit their needs. Our curation team works hand-in-hand with customers throughout the entire process to understand their goals and ensure that every recommendation we provide is custom-tailored to help achieve those unique objectives. With an extensive portfolio of offerings ranging from coaching to workshops and speaking engagements, all across a wide-array of categories and topics, 100 Coaches Agency puts the solutions at your fingertips. agency.100coaches.com
About IpX
IpX brings decades of experience and capability across defense, aerospace, automotive, technology, software, and oil and gas industries to bear to help companies transform, thrive, and sustain while disrupting their markets. For us, it’s about unearthing and clarifying underlying issues where they exist and helping companies address their most challenging business concerns by partnering with the organization to develop and implement new processes and ways of working, and ultimately achieve step-change performance.
IpX recognizes business transformation can be disruptive but believes our True North Enterprise Calibration Model offers a proven pragmatic methodology to guide decision making, manage the disruptive aspects of change, and reduce risk. These are achieved through inclusive engagement with key stakeholders at all levels. This philosophy requires direct, transparent and sometimes challenging interaction – all of which serves to build trust and shared purpose among IpX transformation experts and client staff – a true partnership. Visit us at www.ipxhq.com and follow IpX on LinkedIn and Twitter.
IDEA Academy - Innovation Driven by Excellence and Accountability