HavenLock Commits to Security and Safety with Guardian Angel Program for Nashville Area
We must take proactive steps to use technology, training, and deterrents to protect our students, teachers, congregants, and those that are vulnerable to these types of attacks.”
— Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenLock Inc., a Tennessee-based veteran-owned company and creator of the groundbreaking Haven Lockdown system, has proudly announced the launch of its Guardian Angel program. This initiative is dedicated to donating its revolutionary Lockdown system to vulnerable locations in and around the Nashville area. The program's goal is to provide an additional level of security for internal hardening in classrooms, church gathering areas, and medical facilities, ensuring a safer environment for all.
Kickstarting the Program: 100 Locks for 30 Nashville Locations
To kick off the Guardian Angel program, HavenLock is donating 100 of its innovative Lockdown systems to 30 schools, churches, and medical facilities in the Nashville area. By doing so, the company demonstrates its commitment to enhancing security measures in its local community.
Partnership Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS)
As a testament to its dedication to safety, HavenLock was recently accepted into the Partnership Alliance for Safer Schools (PASS). PASS is a leading organization that offers the most comprehensive information available on best practices for securing school facilities. Their recommendations and guidelines are thoroughly vetted by experts from the education, public safety, and industry sectors.
DHS Safety Act Designation
HavenLock is also a designated company under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Safety Act, providing liability protection from the Federal government for facilities that install HavenLock products. This designation further validates the company's commitment to security and its innovative approach to protecting vulnerable locations.
Giving Back to the Community
Reflecting on the importance of the Guardian Angel program, HavenLock CEO Alex Bertelli stated, "HavenLock is a Nashville based security hardware technology company committed to protecting the members of our community and those across the U.S. With the recent news regarding The Covenant School, we believe it is our duty to start this program here in our home town. As our community grieves, we need to come together to support each other and lift Nashville back up. Active shooter incidents are not going away anytime soon. We must take proactive steps to use technology, training, and deterrents to protect our students, teachers, congregants, and those that are vulnerable to these types of attacks. Haven has worked hard to build the safest, most advanced, and compliant locking system in the world. The solution starts with parents, teachers, and administrators working together to take steps to defend their facilities. We want to be a part of the solution to ensure we have the safest communities in the world."
About HavenLock
HavenLock Inc. is a veteran-owned company dedicated to providing innovative security solutions for schools, churches, medical facilities, and other vulnerable locations. By combining cutting-edge technology with a deep understanding of security needs, HavenLock offers reliable, easy-to-install, and effective products that help keep communities safe. To learn more about HavenLock and the Guardian Angel program, visit their website at havenlockdown.com.
Contact
Alex Bertelli
HavenLock, Inc.
+1 615-538-5807
press@havenlock.com