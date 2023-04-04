Robotic Assistance Security Devices for Many Expanding Applications; 700 Rosa Shells just Delivered (Stock Symbol: AITX)
The client had been experiencing a rash of trespassing and costly vehicle theft. Now that the perimeter is secured by the two ROSAs, we haven't had one major trespassing incident. This tech is amazing"

Artificial Intelligence Technology (Stock Symbol: AITX)
- Artificial Intelligence & Robotic Solutions for Industry, Schools & Government.
- CEO Steve Reinharz Appointed to Security Industry Association BOD.
- Partnered with ECAMSECURE for AI Demonstrations Major ISC West Expo.
- AITX System Successfully Deployed at The Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey.
- Purchasing Organization Contracts for Schools, Healthcare, and Senior Living Organizations Throughout 33 States via HPS Award.
- Eliminated Instances of Trespassing at Major Automotive Manufacturers.
- Recent Product Deployment at a Large Regional Hospital Group.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (OTC: AITX) is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges, and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, the AITX RAD, RAD-M, and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen the business.
AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staff and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced costs. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.
Video presentations of AITX advancements in AI and Robotics are available via YouTube.
Click here: https://www.youtube.com/c/AITX-RAD/videos.
- AITX CEO Steve Reinharz Appointed to Security Industry Association BOD
On March 30th AITX announced that CEO Steve Reinharz has been appointed to the board of directors for the Security Industry Association (SIA).
Reinharz will join six other security industry professionals while serving a two-year term in support of the association’s mission “to be a catalyst for success within the global security industry through information, insight, and influence.”
SIA is an industry trade association for global security solution providers, with more than 1,300 member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry.
- AITX Partners with ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld Company, to Showcase Virtual Gate Guard at ISC West
On March 29th AITX and ECAMSECURE, a GardaWorld company, announced that ECAMSECURE's Virtual Gate Guard™ will be showcased at ISC West 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada from April 9th to the 12th.
"The AITX team at RAD has a keen insight as to where AI-based technology is heading," said Lemuel Blanco, President, and Chief Technology Officer at ECAMSECURE. "The Virtual Gate Guard is an example of that. Companies can augment security guards and deploy Virtual Gate Guard, which would result in reducing their costs compared to manned security."
ISC West is the largest security industry trade show in the US. ISC West expects attendance of upwards of 30,000 security professionals and over 1,000 exhibitors. AITX will be exhibiting in booth #18117 while ECAMSECURE will be in booth #14127.
ECAMSECURE's Virtual Gate Guard is a compact and mountable unit that provides an edge-to-edge 180° field of vision with advanced access control over gates and other controlled points of entry. The Virtual Gate Guard takes full advantage of the AITX Software Suite providing an ideal solution for logistics and distribution centers, storage yards, parking structures and lots, corporate campuses; anywhere that increased visibility is needed at a fraction of the cost.
- AITX Deploys ROSS Solution at The Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey
On March 27th AITX announced the successful deployment of RAD’s ROSS™ solution at The Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey.
ROSS (RAD Operations System Software) is the AITX software solution enabling the millions of legacy IP security cameras previously deployed to be able to connect with the AITX ecosystem. ROSS empowers these non-AITX cameras to run the same AI analytic capabilities as other AITX hardware solutions, including a firearm, human, vehicle, perimeter breach, loitering detection, immediate notifications, SMS alerts, and more. Personal or biometric data is neither received, recorded, stored nor shared by the ROSS system or AITX device.
AITX and The Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey conducted extensive accuracy testing, over several months, on AITX exclusive AI analytics running firearm, human, and vehicle detection on the school’s existing security cameras. Four AITX ROSA units are to be deployed around the property. These ROSA units will run the same AI analytics and have the capability of performing autonomous responses, both audible and visual, upon the detection of a pre-determined activity or action such as the detection of an exposed firearm.
- AITX Earns Group Purchasing Organization Contract
On March 23rd AITX announced a contract with HPS, a group purchasing organization (GPO) supporting schools, healthcare, and senior living organizations across 33 states.
HPS contract No. 1022 allows the GPO’s 4,300 plus members to improve facility safety and security through the AITX suite of security robots, both stationary and mobile.
HPS rigorously negotiates the best prices possible to deliver premium, competitively priced products, and services to its members. HPS serves hospitals and medical groups, senior living facilities, schools, educational groups, senior nutritional feeding programs, county governments, religious organizations, camps, and jails as well as other public and private organizations.
- AITX Eliminated Instances of Trespassing at Major Automotive Manufacturer
On March 21st AITX announced that its ROSA™ security robot has outperformed expectations at a leading auto manufacturer
AITX reports that in January of this year, 2 ROSA devices were deployed along the perimeter of one of the client’s automotive storage facilities to detect and deter incidents of trespassing which had resulted in the theft of high-end automobiles. The client is a Fortune 500-ranked, a global leader in automobile manufacturing with facilities in over 30 countries. The client was introduced to AITX solutions through its relationship with City Shield, an AITX-authorized dealer based in Detroit, Michigan.
“The AITX ROSA has exceeded all expectations at the client’s facility,” said Al Shenouda, CPP, Managing Partner at City Shield Services. “The client had been experiencing a rash of trespassing and costly vehicle theft. Now that the perimeter is secured by the two ROSAs, we haven’t had one major trespassing incident. This tech is amazing.”
Troy McCanna, a former FBI Agent, and a Multi-Jurisdictional Task Force Coordinator/Supervisor commented, "I’ve been working with this client for years and we had great expectations that the two ROSAs would perform well, but completely deterring trespassing is a huge accomplishment. With these results we expect the client to expand their deployment of ROSAs to other facilities.” McCanna, who enjoyed a distinguished 23-year career with the FBI, joined RAD in early 2022 and now serves as AITX Chief Security Officer.
- AITX Expands Remote Response Business
On March 15th AITX announced that Centralized Vision is actively responding to security alerts autonomously initiated by 39 AITX RAD security robots. Both companies expect this number to dramatically increase in the near future.
Centralized Vision presently has 37 trained operators on the AITX network. To date, Centralized Vision and AITX have performed several successful security interdictions, numerous system expansions, and zero contract cancellations.
Additional AITX units and quantities are expected to be deployed and go online during the next few months. A total of 8 unique market opportunities in the near term, accounting for 60 AITX RAD devices, all expected to be actively responded to by the team at Centralized Vision.
- Completion of Multiple Device Deployment at a Large Regional Hospital Group
On March 10th AITX announced the successful deployment of multiple ROSA security robots. The end-user for this deployment is a large regional hospital group that is part of a health group with over 600 locations. This order was facilitated through one of the Company’s largest dealers.
Eight AITX ROSA units comprising this phase of the deployment have been configured as dual-unit ROSA-P devices in addition to one standard ROSA. ROSA-P is one of the recent additions to the ROSA lineup that uses existing light poles as its primary power source whether or not the light is centrally controlled.
The critical feature of this deployment is the inclusion of the RAD Light My Way platform. This unique patent-pending solution was the basis for the client’s purchase decision. Parking lots are the third most common place for assaults, abductions, and homicides, according to recent FBI data. A survey by the International Association for Healthcare Security and Safety group found that nearly 70% of armed robberies and 56% of rape incidents of healthcare workers occurred in parking and adjacent areas.
For more information on AITX visit: www.radsecurity.com & www.radlightmyway.com
Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
+1 702-990-3271
