Breaking Boundaries: AZUR SEZ and EQIFi Partner to Bring Innovative Crypto Solution to World's Top Special Economic Zone

AZUR SEZ and EQIFi have partnered to offer cryptocurrency options in a leading special economic zone, introducing a new phase of financial innovation
THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AZUR Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and EQIFi, the decentralized finance platform, have entered into an innovative partnership to offer cryptocurrency options in a leading SEZ, introducing a new phase of financial innovation and investment opportunities. This new partnership is set to make AZUR a global leader in financial innovation by combining AZUR's outstanding facilities and EQIFi's expertise in decentralized financial platforms.
The partnership offers a comprehensive package of benefits designed to make it simpler and more affordable for businesses and individuals to establish themselves in this world-class facility. This partnership will offer a range of benefits, including access to top-tier facilities, expert advice, and financial solutions designed to help businesses grow.
AZUR SEZ is a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship, providing an ideal environment for businesses looking to expand their reach. With no income tax, corporate tax, import/export duties, or value-added tax, AZUR SEZ is an attractive location for businesses to operate in. The policy of 100% foreign ownership and 100% capital repatriation further adds to the ease of doing business.
Michael Glass, Chief Development Officer of AZUR Special Economic Zone, said: “With no income tax, corporate tax, import/export duties, or value-added tax, your business can dramatically cut operating costs and boost profits like never before. Additionally, the policy of 100% foreign ownership and 100% capital repatriation further adds to the ease of doing business. Whether you're a local entrepreneur or a global enterprise, AZUR provides a unique opportunity to optimize your operations and achieve greater success in today's competitive business landscape.”
This partnership provides businesses with the ability to leverage EQIFi's native cryptocurrency token EQX to unlock an array of benefits that will enhance financial management and propel business operations to greater heights. EQIFi's platform is designed specifically with businesses in mind, ensuring maximum efficiency.
Brad Yasar, CEO of EQIFi, added: "With an all-in-one solution for businesses looking to establish themselves in a global leader of Special Economic Zones, the benefits are simply unparalleled. I am excited to offer businesses the chance to simplify financial management and take advantage of a 20% discount on fees by paying in EQX. This is an incredible opportunity for businesses looking to establish themselves in the tax-exempt SEZ and achieve unprecedented levels of success.”
With the ability to pay in EQX and receive a 20% discount on fees, businesses can now take advantage of the significant benefits that come with partnering with AZUR SEZ and EQIFi.
AZUR SEZ and EQIFi are dedicated to providing businesses with the tools and resources they need to succeed. This partnership represents a significant step forward in the world of financial innovation, and working with businesses of all sizes and industries to help them achieve their goals.
For more information about AZUR Special Economic Zone and EQIFi, please visit their respective websites at azursez.com and eqifi.com
