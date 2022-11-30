AZUR announces Ark Technologies Group as client
AZUR, Anguilla's Special Economic Zone, has announced Ark Technologies Group as one of its initial clients.
Ark Technologies Group is simply among the first to recognise the immense potential in Anguilla and in setting up business here."THE VALLEY, ANGUILLA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZUR, Anguilla's Special Economic Zone, has announced Ark Technologies Group, a software technology company leveraging legacy technology principles built for big banks and hedge funds, as one of its initial clients.
On a mission to build inclusive global and local communities while enabling business growth for both its members and the surrounding Island neighborhood, AZUR is designed to be one of the largest tech entrepreneur SEZ in the region. AZUR provides technology startups with the ultimate work environment from which to start and scale.
Speaking today about the new relationship with Ark Technologies Group, Jason Blick, Chairman of the Chord Group described the relationship as "the first of many" for Anguilla's SEZ:
"AZUR was designed to be the leading hi-tech ecosystem in the Americas, offering a wide range of benefits that will appeal to companies such as Ark. We are the only technology park in the region that provides both a living and working integrated community, as well as an attractive package of incentives which includes 25-year tax exemptions and a host of business benefits."
"Ark Technologies Group is simply among the first to recognise the immense potential in Anguilla and in setting up business here."
Speaking on behalf of Ark on the new relationship, Daniel Noe, CEO, said “We feel that this is the perfect marriage of new age technology, and economical inclusion. The robust services that AZUR offers is like no other, and undoubtedly this business partnership will further our scalability on the international stage.”
Highlighting the advantages of the region, Dr. Ellis Webster, Premier of Anguilla said “we are pleased to implement the Anguilla Special Economic Zone Act 2020. Anguilla is delighted to welcome the first tranche of companies to the island and expect that a great many more will be joining them in the next few months and years. They will benefit from an attractive range of incentives and substantive Government support.”
Ark is a software technology company founded in early 2020, leveraging legacy technology principles built for big banks and hedge funds, with a team that has built a proven and successful software platform that deals exclusively with stable coin and cryptocurrencies.
AZUR Virtual City offering will enable businesses worldwide to access a regulated e-commerce platform and efficiently work with SEZ companies worldwide while also digitally exploring new markets and investment opportunities.
About AZUR
Designed as the leading hi-tech ecosystem in the Americas, it offers a wide range of benefits. It is designed to be the only technology park in the region, providing a living and working integrated community. As a Special Economic Zone, we offer an attractive package of incentives which includes 25-year tax exemptions and a host of business benefits.
Our mission is to build inclusive global and local communities while enabling business growth for both its members and the surrounding Island neighborhood. AZUR is designed to be one of the largest tech entrepreneur SEZ in the region. AZUR provides technology startups with the ultimate work environment from which to start and scale.
The Chord Group is the exclusive developer of the Anguilla Special Economic Zone. AZUR Virtual City is registered in Anguilla as Anguilla SEZ Virtual City.
