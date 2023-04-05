Painters District Council No. 30 to Award Two Grants to Local Community Organizations

PDC 30 delivers the 2022 PATCH Foundation Grant Award to Braveheart Children's Advocacy Center on August 12, 2022.
Applications accepted through June 2 at pdc30.com/grant. Any North-Central Illinois nonprofit in need of program funding or renovation work is invited to apply.
AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Painters District Council No. 30 (PDC 30) is thrilled to announce it will once again award grants to various North-Central Illinois community organizations this summer. The first grant will award funding to organizations benefiting children and the second grant will award professional renovation services. Applications will be accepted through June 2 at https://pdc30.com/grant. Any nonprofit located within North-Central Illinois in need of program funding or renovation work is invited to apply.
The PATCH Foundation Grant is awarded to organizations needing financial assistance to develop or enhance a community program for children. Any North-Central Illinois nonprofit working to improve the lives of children and solving a need within the community is invited to apply for funding. The award is $20,000.
The Community Partnership Grant is awarded to organizations needing assistance to complete a renovation project that will make a difference within their community. Any North-Central Illinois nonprofit in need of skilled volunteers and materials for a project involving painting, drywall finishing, or glazing is invited to apply.
“Since we launched this grant program in 2017, we’ve provided funding to five organizations and coordinated renovations for more than 30 organizations in our community,” said Marisa Richards, PDC 30’s Outreach & Engagement Program Manager. “Our union members care a great deal for our communities and enjoy the feeling that comes with bringing about positive change. We’re excited to continue to showcase our craft and give back in any way that we can.”
PDC 30 will accept applications April 1, 2023 through June 2, 2023. Visit https://pdc30.com/grant for detailed information about both grant opportunities and to apply online. Winners of both the PATCH and Community Partnership Grants will be announced by August 1, 2023.
Painters District Council No. 30 is an Aurora, IL-based union construction trade organization that has represented interior and exterior painters, drywall finishers, and glazers since 1926. Its jurisdiction covers 32 counties across North-Central Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. It is one of 34 District Councils across the United States and Canada that makes up the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades (IUPAT).
Marisa Richards
Painters District Council No. 30
+1 630-377-2120
mrichards@pdc30.com
