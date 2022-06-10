Representative Foster to Launch New Pre-Apprenticeship
The Tri-Council Development Fund (TCDF) is a partnership of the Illinois union finishing trades industries. The TCDF utilizes the leadership, advocacy, training, and other resources of more than 9,000 workers and signatory contractors across the state to
Industrial painting apprentices practice their craft on an industrial tank mock-up at the North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute in Aurora, IL.
Join TCDF at North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute where Rep. Foster will present funding for a new industrial painting pre-apprenticeship program.AURORA, IL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join the Tri-Council Development Fund (TCDF) and U.S. Representative Bill Foster at the North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute, where Representative Foster will present the TCDF with a federal Community Project Funding award of $975,000 to fund a new pre-apprenticeship program for industrial painters. The award, secured through the U.S. Department of Labor and advanced to the House Appropriations Committee by Representative Foster, will launch a unique workforce development partnership that brings together three apprenticeship programs in Illinois affiliated with the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades to prepare the next generation of Illinois’ industrial painters.
When: Friday, June 17, 2022: Arrival: 10:30am; Event begins: 10:45am
Where: North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute, 1905 Sequoia Drive, Aurora, IL 60506
Notes on Location: The North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute is a part of the headquarters of Painters District Council No. 30 (PDC 30). PDC 30 is located on the South side of Illinois Route 88, just East of the Orchard Road exit, in Aurora. Travelers from the Chicagoland area will recognize PDC 30’s sign along Route 88. Exit at Orchard Road and travel South (turn left) to Sullivan Road, take the first left onto Sequoia Drive and find the entrance of the PDC 30 parking lot. Enter the North Central Illinois Finishing Trades Institute through the main, South-facing door. Guests will be directed to the media event in the facility’s open bay area with plenty of well-spaced seating.
Todd Dotson
Tri-Council Development Fund
+1 309-838-0093
toddd@tcdfillinois.org