WESLEY HEALTHCARE WELCOMES GALEN COLLEGE OF NURSING TO WICHITA

New campus will help to address the state-wide nursing shortage
WICHITA , KANSAS, U.S., April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HCA Healthcare affiliates Wesley Healthcare and Galen College of Nursing have announced a new Galen campus is coming to Wichita in late summer 2023. As a single-purpose nursing college with a mission to increase access to quality nursing education, Galen’s new location is expected to help address Wichita’s nursing workforce needs. According to a recent report, there will be an estimated 200K-450K shortage of nurses in the U.S. by 2025, influenced by increased demand from an aging population, more nurses leaving the profession, and the inadequate supply of graduates from nursing schools.
“We are delighted to announce Galen’s first campus in Kansas and excited to begin our collaboration with HCA Healthcare Continental Division and Wesley Healthcare to attract the next generation of nurses and help support the delivery of quality care in the state for the long term,” says Mark Vogt, Galen’s Chief Executive Officer. “With over 30 years of experience exclusively educating nurses, Galen is well-positioned to help expand the pipeline of practice-ready nurses in the Wichita area.”
Expected to be complete in the latter half of 2023, the 30,000 sq. ft. campus will feature modern resources – from advanced patient simulation laboratories to classroom environments designed to encourage practice-based learning – creating a unique hands-on learning experience. Galen’s student support model has helped over 30,000 graduates enter the profession over the last three decades.
David A. Leslie, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC, Wesley’s Chief Nursing Officer, added, “We are excited to work with Galen to promote the education of new nurses in the Wichita community and the continuing education of current nurses in the Wesley Healthcare workforce. Galen, along with all of our other strong nursing education partners, will help ensure our patients will continue to receive excellent patient care in the backdrop of a national nursing shortage. Expanding access to nursing education is absolutely critical to ensure the quality of healthcare in the greater Wichita area for decades to come.”
Located at 551 N. Hillside St., the campus will occupy the 1st floor and the entire 4th floor of the Wesley Medical Plaza. Galen will initially offer a two-year-year Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program and a Licensed Practical/Vocational Nurse to Associate Degree in Nursing Bridge (LPN/LVN to ADN Bridge) program starting July 5, 2023. With four quarterly enrollments per year, admission for the first term is now in progress.
In addition, Galen offers online RN to BSN and MSN programs for nurses aspiring to advance their education in support of career growth and development. Admissions appointments can be scheduled by calling (877) 223-7040 or visiting galencollege.edu.
About Wesley Healthcare
Wesley Healthcare is the region’s leading acute-care hospital network providing a full range of diagnostic and treatment services for patients throughout Kansas and northern Oklahoma since 1912. As a leader in Overall Recommended Care in national surveys, Wesley Medical Center treats more than 30,000 patients annually and delivers more than 5,000 babies – more than any hospital in a 13-state region. Wesley provides the most extensive emergency network in Wichita, with Wesley ER, Wesley West ER, Wesley Woodlawn ER and Wesley Derby ER, as well as the region’s only pediatric ER. Wesley owns and operates Wesley Medical Center, Wesley Woodlawn Hospital & ER and Wesley Children’s Hospital. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes Wesley Healthcare, is ranked among the top five large hospital systems in the United States by IBM Watson Health as part of the 15 Top Health Care Systems recognition process. To learn more, visit www.wesleymc.com.
About Galen College of Nursing
Founded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing colleges in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education, Galen offers master’s, baccalaureate, associate, and practical/vocational nursing programs to over 11,000 students on its campuses in Louisville, Hazard, and Pikeville, KY; San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, TX; Tampa Bay, Miami, Gainesville, and Sarasota, FL.; Cincinnati, OH; Nashville, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Roanoke and Richmond, VA; Asheville, NC; and online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) to award associate, baccalaureate, and master’s degrees. Programmatic accreditation status for Galen’s programs can be found on the College website.
All references to “Company,” “HCA” and “HCA Healthcare” as used throughout this document refer to HCA Healthcare, Inc. and its affiliates.
Andy Stillwagon
Galen College of Nursing
+1 5023877476
