David Santulli Receives "I Migliori in Mens et Gesta" Award and the President's Award from Pirandello Lyceum
At United Planet, we believe that each and every person can make a difference in building a more united planet.”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Santulli, the President and Founder of United Planet, a leading non-profit organization that promotes cross-cultural understanding and global citizenship, has been awarded the "I Migliori in Mens et Gesta" Award and the President's Award from the Pirandello Lyceum.
— David Santulli, the President and Founder of United Planet
The Pirandello Lyceum is an organization that honors men and women of Italian birth and descent who have contributed positively to society.
As an Italian-American, Santulli was deeply honored to receive these awards, recognizing his positive contributions to society through his work with United Planet. Santulli founded United Planet in 2001 with the vision of creating a more united planet, where people from different backgrounds and cultures can come together to build bridges of understanding, respect, and partnership.
United Planet provides a wide range of programs for individuals who want to develop as global citizen leaders, including volunteer abroad, internship abroad, virtual internships, gap year programs, school to school programs, and much more. Through these programs, participants have the opportunity to deepen their 21st-century skills, cross-cultural capacities, and make a meaningful difference in communities around the world.
Santulli expressed his gratitude for this recognition, saying "I am deeply humbled and honored to receive these awards from the Pirandello Lyceum. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our incredible team, volunteers, board members, partners, supporters, mentors, and friends who have all contributed to building a more united planet. I want to thank the Pirandello Lyceum for their commitment to recognizing the achievements of individuals of Italian birth and descent who have made positive contributions to society."
Santulli also highlighted the importance of each and every person in creating a more united planet, saying "At United Planet, we believe that each and every person can make a difference in building a more united planet. Through our programs, we provide the opportunity for individuals to develop as global citizen leaders, helping to create a global community while deepening their own 21st-century skills and cross-cultural capacities."
United Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a more united planet, where people from different backgrounds and cultures can come together to build bridges of understanding and respect. United Planet provides a wide range of programs for individuals who want to develop as global citizen leaders, including volunteer abroad, internship abroad, virtual internships, gap year programs, school to school programs, and much more. Since its founding in 2001, United Planet has sent thousands of participants on programs all around the world. For more information, visit www.unitedplanet.org.
