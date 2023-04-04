MRI-Simmons, TelevisaUnivision Partner to Enable Advanced Advertising Solutions for Marketers

Strategic partnership makes MRI-Simmons’ high-quality, nationally representative data available for audience-based buys on all TelevisaUnivision media channels
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI-Simmons, the leading provider of insights on the American consumer, and TelevisaUnivision, the world’s leading Spanish-language media and content company, today announced a partnership that integrates MRI-Simmons’ rich audience data within TelevisaUnivision’s Hispanic household identity graph. The partnership will allow TelevisaUnivision to deploy MRI-Simmons audiences consistently across campaigns for its agency and advertiser partners.
Available immediately, advertisers can leverage thousands of psychographic and behavioral consumer variables from MRI-Simmons, including deep insights into English- and Spanish-speaking Hispanics, to build complex audience definitions. Powered by a probabilistic and address-based sampling methodology that is widely considered to be the gold-standard methodology by marketers and researchers alike, MRI-Simmons’ single-source consumer truth set provides a nationally representative and culturally diverse view of Americans that continues to be an essential asset for brands and their agencies. Combined with TelevisaUnivision’s unique reach, these trusted, high-quality MRI-Simmons audiences can now be activated across all TelevisaUnivision media channels, providing an audience-based buying experience that drives real results for advertisers.
“As a leading Spanish-language media company that reaches over 90% of the US Hispanic community, representation and methodology are key factors when we evaluate new partnerships,” said Brian Lin, SVP of Product Management and Advanced Advertising Sales at TelevisaUnivision. “Given MRI-Simmons’ established and robust dataset combined with its rigorous yet transparent approach, it was a natural fit to partner and integrate into our Hispanic household graph. We believe that MRI-Simmons will help provide TelevisaUnivision advertisers with audience-based campaigns and optimization that go beyond data-driven linear into addressable and digital media channels.”
“The launch of TelevisaUnivision’s household identity graph last year is helping close the gap in Hispanic representation and addresses one of the big data inequities that we face as an industry,” said Josh Pisano, SVP of Business Development and Product Strategy at MRI-Simmons. “With this new partnership, MRI-Simmons’ representative data is mapped to the TelevisaUnivision graph, offering advertisers the opportunity to buy the same high-quality audience across all screens of TelevisaUnivision properties.”
For more information on the MRI-Simmons and TelevisaUnivision partnership contact info.ms@mrisimmons.com or Blin@televisaunivision.com.
About MRI-Simmons
MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With transparency and methodological rigor at its foundation, MRI-Simmons’ makes consumer data smarter and empowers action from insights.
A leader in consumer insights for over 60 years, MRI-Simmons possesses one of the few single-source, privacy-forward data sets that is widely used for consumer profiling, media planning, data enrichment, and activation. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. The result is a nationally representative and culturally diverse data set that provides the most accurate view of the American consumer.
Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.
About TelevisaUnivision
As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company’s media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company’s prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit https://corporate.televisaunivision.com.
###
Media Contacts:
Jon Salas
Director, Communications
josalas@televisaunivision.com
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.