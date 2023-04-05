SecureWeb3 announces Professor Mohammad Hammoudeh as the new Chief Blockchain Scientific Advisor

SecureWeb3, a leading Web3 security provider, has today announced the appointment of Professor Mohammad Hammoudeh as their Chief Blockchain Scientific Advisor.
HEBDEN BRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureWeb3, a leading provider of Web3 security solutions and Web3 security training is pleased to announce the addition of Prof Mohammed Hamoudeh as their Chief Blockchain Scientific Advisor. This appointment underscores the continued commitment to becoming a global leader in Web3 security solutions.
Professor Hammoudeh is an esteemed blockchain expert, is the Cybersecurity Chair Professor for Saudi Aramco and is the founding co-Editor-in-Chief at ACM’s Distributed Ledger Technologies: Research & Practice. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in blockchain technology and cybersecurity to the SecureWeb3 team.
As Chief Blockchain Scientific Advisor, Professor Hammoudeh will guide the SecureWeb3 team on their blockchain research and development efforts. He will support SecureWeb3’s team of experts, to drive the creation of innovative solutions that address the security challenges that Web3 technology presents to organisations around the world, and the many new opportunities that can be leveraged from them.
Professor Hammoudeh has developed practical ways of thinking when evaluating the real applications of new technology such as digital twins and blockchains. With his extensive experience, he will help to create cutting-edge solutions in the Web3 space, with unlimited opportunities for growth and innovation.
Imran Ali, CEO of SecureWeb3, expressed his delight at the appointment, saying, "We are thrilled to welcome Professor Hammoudeh as an advisor to our team. His impressive track record, knowledge and skills in blockchain technology and cybersecurity will no doubt help us to accelerate and advance our solutions. With his expert guidance, we are confident that we will continue to develop industry-leading solutions for the Web3 space…"
As Web3 technologies such as Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Smart Contracts, NFTs, and the Metaverse gain popularity, businesses and organisations need to understand the potential benefits, risks, and threats. With Professor Hammoudeh guiding the company's blockchain research and development efforts, SecureWeb3 is well-positioned to help clients navigate this complex and rapidly changing landscape.
