April 30 Is the Deadline for the Florida Authors & Publishers Association’s Annual Book Awards

April 30 is the deadline for the 2023 FAPA President's Book Awards.

The FAPA President’s Book Awards have been expanded from North America to the entire English-speaking world. To enter, visit https://myfapa.org/book-awards.

We're hoping for a record number of entries this year. Our judges are busy, but we usually see a wave of submissions during the final weeks.” — Renee Garrison

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- April 30 is the deadline for the Florida Authors & Publishers Association ( FAPA ) President’s Book Awards . Medals will be presented Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace during the two-day FAPACon 2023. For details, visit https://myfapa.org/book-awards More than 100 authors already have officially submitted books. Finalists are chosen by publishing professionals and librarians from both within and outside of Florida. FAPA membership is not required for entry, although FAPA members receive discounts on submissions: Entry is $75 for members and $95 for non-members.“We're hoping for a record number of entries this year,” says Renee Garrison, FAPA President. "Our judges are busy, but we usually see a wave of submissions during the final weeks."Winning books are added to the FAPA Bookstore online."In addition to the personal recognition, there's a cash value to winning a book award," says Rob Jacob, former chairman of the FAPA President's Book Awards. "Quite simply, books that win awards sell better."ABOUT: The Florida Authors & Publishers Association is an organization for authors, publishers, independent publishers, illustrators, editors, printers, and other professionals involved in the publishing industry. For more about FAPA, visit https://myfapa.org

