UBITQUITY, LLC Announces $20M Series A Funding Round, Bringing Total Valuation to $60M

Ubitquity, the innovative leader in the blockchain, title, and real estate space completed Seed Round and is now fundraising for its Series A
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubitquity LLC, the leading enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, is excited to announce that it is officially fundraising for its Series A round.
This round of investment enables further development and scaling of the company’s growing network of versatile bleeding edge web3 platforms and solutions, along with new tools to support the US title, escrow, and across several global vertical markets with CryptoListing™, and UbitquityPay™. The majority of the latest proceeds from the seed round will be used for ensuring the scalability and stability of its flagship product; NFTitle™, R&D for its experimental software division, UbitquityAI™, as well as general operational expenses.
After successfully closing its seed round, the company is now raising $20M for its Series A at a $60M valuation.
“We’re already seeing the power and impact of Ubitquity’s CryptoListing™, NFTitle™, and UbitquityPay™ platforms in transforming and enhancing the real estate customer experience through our title and REALTOR® partners. We couldn’t be more excited for the next phase of our growth throughout the Series A fundraising, and all of the expansion that is inevitably ahead for us,” said Nathan Wosnack, Founder and CEO of UBITQUITY, LLC.
“We’re currently in serious discussions with several high net worth accredited investors and institutional investors who we are confident will help us ensure a successful fundraise through their equity investment and convertible notes, as well as through their strategic advice and introductions,” added Wosnack.
Ubitquity launched its Series A offering at 12:00 AM ET (GMT -5) on Monday, April 3rd. To learn more about Ubitquity’s Series A investment offering, visit Ubitquity.io/series-a.
About Ubitquity, LLC
UBITQUITY, the leading blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, offers a simple user experience for securely recording and tracking property deeds and land records. The company is partnered with academia, aviation companies, municipalities, and real estate companies.
