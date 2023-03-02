Ubitquity Officially Launches its much anticipated Non-Fungible Title mainnet Platform for Homeowners, Title Companies
Ubitquity, the innovative leader in the blockchain, title, and real estate space, has launched its much anticipated mainnet called EtherealWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubitquity LLC, the leading enterprise blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, is excited to announce that it has successfully launched the mainnet version of its Non-Fungible Title platform called Ethereal.
Ubitquity’s web3-enabled Non-Fungible Title™ (NFT) platform, using blockchain-agnostic technology hosted on the distributed web, delivers a unique consumer experience to owning a title to a home. Non-Fungible Title, a next generation blockchain/NFT/web3 cloud platform is affordable and backed by a Service Level Agreement (SLA) and a 99.99% uptime guarantee.
Non-Fungible Title™ is industry leading and works in collaboration with title companies and other vertical markets.
With Non-Fungible Title™ companies can now mint title policies, deeds, certificates of authenticity, receipts, maintenance records, and other important paperwork for its current and prospective customers. Ubitquity’s scalable platform allows for unique capabilities and engaging interactions for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises, and its customers while improving upon Proof of Ownership, future title search and retrieval, all while offering parallel, secure decentralized storage. Cryptocurrency wallets on the platform are self-custodial by default using the web3 service MetaMask which is trusted by millions of users worldwide. However title companies and other business customers can opt to have their wallets fully managed by Ubitquity at no additional cost.
“To say we’re excited about the mainnet launch of Non-Fungible Title™ is a tremendous understatement. I am incredibly proud of the entire team at Ubitquity for helping me get our new industry-changing flagship platform across the proverbial finish line. I also want to thank our investors, advisors, partners, and our valued customers for helping to make it a reality. Non-Fungible Title™ is set to revolutionize the world of NFTs beyond art, and creating real world web3 use cases for the global real estate industry,” said Nathan Wosnack, Founder & CEO at Ubitquity.
“With Non-Fungible Title™ title companies and even homeowners can mint title policies, deeds, certificates of authenticity, receipts, maintenance records, and other important paperwork in a secure and transparent manner. Non-Fungible Title is arguably the world’s leading pioneering web3 NFT platform. In addition, as a value add we also offer the ability for people to take advantage of the Google Cloud Platform, IPFS storage and blockchain recordation through our CryptoListing.net service which, as of today, is now 100% free. Minting an NFT via CryptoListing™ will start at $3.95 per month,” added Wosnack.
Features:
Blockchain Recording
All title “hashes” are recorded onto the Polygon Layer 2 Protocol, Ethereum scalability and cost effective blockchain utilization. Ubitquity plans to support blockchains like Protonchain, Pulsechain, VeChain, and the XY Oracle in 2023.
Data Security for real estate firms
Increase security in data for title companies, real estate agents, insurance providers, construction companies, contractors, and all parties in their end-to-end value chain with immutable data which cannot be tampered with.
Digital Identity that is verifiable
Every title policy and other relevant documents you create has its own digital identity, creating trust and accountability as it travels to other parties within/outside of states and at times globally across borders.
Documentation in one-click
Homeowners get instant multiple seat access to home repairs through title, maintenance records to their home’s assets (i.e. air conditioner and water heater, and more) within the Non-Fungible Title™ platform.
Emporium [marketplace]
Connect Emporium with Customer Resource Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, our Metaverse called UbitquityVerse™, & 3D land selling marketplace. Emporium was launched early on February 17th and it is available for all Non-Fungible Title customers at no additional cost.
Files (documents, video, images) automatically stored on Google Cloud Platform
Google Cloud Platform, offered By Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, Google Drive, etc.
InterPlanetary File System & Filecoin
IPFS secure peer to peer storage. Filecoin is an open-source, public cryptocurrency and digital payment system intended to be a blockchain-based digital storage. Filecoin builds on top of the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS).
Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Minting
We support ERC-721 Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and ERC-1155 Multi-Token (which holds both fungible and non-fungible tokens). We support the Soulbound Token (SBT) for certificates, and other documents like air conditioning, water heater, and other important records that will not require a transfer of ownership in a home.
Revenue Sharing (Affiliate Program)
Ubitquity has a revenue sharing program for Non-Fungible Title™ affiliates. Their platform provides revenue earning opportunities, up to 25% for its trusted partners within the global real estate industry! Contact us.
To learn more about Non-Fungible Title™, be sure to request a free brochure which is sent out once at the beginning of each new month. Ubitquity is now accepting sign ups with the following plans available: Seed Plan, Growth Plan, and Enterprise Plan. Those who are interested in becoming early mainnet customers, qualify to receive 20% off the Non-Fungible Title platform until the end of 2023. The offer expires on April 30th. Learn more here.
PowerUps
Ubitquity offers a few different PowerUps. These are for pre-payment of minting/NFTs created on Non-Fungible Title™. The plans are as follows: Individuals, Projects, Projects+, Start Ups, Scaling, and Enterprises. Individuals are required to pay for a PowerUp with their plan. Companies can opt to pre-pay with a PowerUp or enter into a long-term contract with Ubitquity and pay net-30 (within one month, post-pay).
About Ubitquity, LLC
UBITQUITY, the leading blockchain-secured platform for real estate and title recordkeeping, offers a simple user experience for securely recording and tracking property deeds and land records. The company is partnered with academia, aviation companies, municipalities, and real estate companies. Learn about Non-Fungible Title™ by visiting ubitquitynft.com.
Ubitquity Contact:
Ignacio Landáez Duin, Chief Operating Officer
email: ignacio@ubitquity.io
tel: +1 (724) BITCØIN [248–2046]
