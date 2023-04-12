Ciellos Gold Sponsor at Directions – Launching solution for Microsoft partners that want to maximize their partnership

Ciellos is launching a new service specifically and uniquely created for Microsoft Dynamics ISVs & SIs that want to maximize their Microsoft relationship

MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ciellos is launching an exciting new service specifically and uniquely created for Microsoft Dynamics ISVs & SIs that want to maximize their Microsoft relationship and investment. It will be launched at the Directions NA 2023 event on April 17th.

Ciellos, being a loyal sponsor of the Directions NA and EMEA events, is choosing the Directions NA 2023 event to launch its completely new services that will help Microsoft ISVs and SIs navigate the extensive, complicated, Microsoft Dynamics Partner ecosystem.

“With Ciellos we supported over 230 projects in 2022 at Microsoft ISVs and SIs with vertical & horizontal solutions. We build Microsoft Dynamics D365 solutions across many industries and for many Microsoft Dynamics partners.

We are seeing a growing need to not only help Microsoft Partners navigate technical development challenges but also optimize the Microsoft Partner relationship. We are very excited to share more on Directions NA 2023 at the Ciellos booth and during the keynote and Ciellos session.” says Karina Nielsen, CEO and Founder of Ciellos. “And we believe Directions is the perfect event for this as we have not missed a single Directions event since the start of Ciellos!” she adds.

To ensure the service is a success, we secured Joseph Corigliano and Ben Reid who both came from Microsoft to define & deliver the program to market. The past few months have been used to develop a comprehensive program, test-driven by several beta customers who have been able to focus more attention on their core business, confident that Ciellos is maximizing the value of Microsoft’s Cloud Partner Program. Some of these customers will be present at the launch event.

Ciellos is a gold sponsor of the Directions NA 2023 event April 16-19th being held in Orlando, USA. You can find us at our Expo booth #6 & Premier Booth G206! And you do not want to miss our presentation on Monday April 17th at 3:15PM in Regency 1-2!

You can also sign-up on to this launch at this LinkedIn Event where we will keep you updated: https://www.linkedin.com/events/successfulmicrosoftdynamicspart7048642779052154881