Connected Aircraft Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Analysis And Top Trends For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Connected Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the connected aircraft market. As per TBRC’s connected aircraft market forecast, the connected aircrafts global market size is expected to grow to $12.31 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16%.
The growth in the connected aircraft global market is due to increase in air passenger travel. North America region is expected to hold the largest connected aircraft global market share. Major players in the connected aircraft global market include Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inflight Internet Company, Thales Group, Inmarsat, Collins Aerospace.
Connected Aircraft Global Market Segments
•By Type: Systems, Solutions
•By Connectivity: Inflight Connectivity, Air-to-Air Connectivity, Air-to-Ground Connectivity
•By Frequency Band: Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band
•By Application: Commercial, Military
•By Geography: The connected aircraft global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Connected aircraft refers to solutions that are designed to transform modern-day flying by integrating satellite components, aeroplane hardware, airtime connectivity, and on- and off-board apps and services to alter the way people communicate in the aviation. It is used to provide seamless connections between the aircraft and the ground and to increase flight efficiency, safety and to and enhance the passenger experience.
The Table Of Content For The Connected Aircraft Global Market Include:
1. Connected Aircraft Market Executive Summary
2. Connected Aircraft Market Characteristics
3. Connected Aircraft Market Trends
4. Connected Aircraft Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Connected Aircraft Market Size And Growth Rate
……
25. Connected Aircraft Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Connected Aircraft Market Competitor Landscape
27. Connected Aircraft Market Opportunities And Strategies
28. Connected Aircraft Market, Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
