Legal Training: Litigating Your Domestic Violence Restraining Order Case

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A free legal training webinar, "Litigating Your Domestic Violence Restraining Order Case," will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. This informative session will cover the process of litigating a typical domestic violence restraining order (DVRO) case, including the current law and procedure on who and what qualifies for a DVRO.
Presented by Lisa Szekely of the Jenesse Center, Inc., Harriet Fischer of the California Women's Law Center, and Carrie Holmes of the San Diego Volunteer Lawyers Program, this webinar will provide important insights on how to navigate the family court system while protecting your client's rights. The presenters will cover topics such as trauma-informed interviews, filing a DVRO request, preparing for your client's hearing, best practices at the hearing itself, and post-hearing tips.
The presentation is designed to provide attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the unique challenges that survivors of domestic violence face under the law. This is an essential webinar for lawyers, legal professionals, advocates, and anyone else who may be involved in representing survivors of domestic violence.
The webinar will offer 1 hour of General MCLE credit, and registration is open to anyone who wishes to attend.
For more information, please contact Lisa Szekely at info@jenesse.org or visit the session registration page.
About California Women’s Law Center
The California Women’s Law Center (CWLC) is a non-profit law and policy center whose mission is to create a more just and equitable society by breaking down barriers and advancing the potential of women and girls through impact litigation, policy advocacy, and education. CWLC serves as an expert resource for girls, parents, coaches, administrators, and policy makers who want to ensure girls get their fair chance to play. We overwhelmingly focus our efforts on assisting low-income women and girls and communities of color. More information about CWLC’s work can be found at www.cwlc.org.
About Jenesse Center, Inc.
Jenesse Center, Inc. is one of the oldest domestic violence intervention and prevention programs in South Los Angeles. Five African American women who were survivors of domestic violence and committed to creating a safe place for victims and their families, founded the center in 1980. Jenesse’s mission is to restore families impacted by domestic and sexual violence through holistic, trauma-informed, culturally responsive services and advance prevention initiatives that foster and sustain healthy, violence-free communities. We seek to prevent and end the cycle of domestic violence through education, public awareness, and outreach initiatives, public policy and advocacy strategies, and innovative collaborations with key partners. More information can be found at https://jenesse.org
About SDVLP
The San Diego Volunteer Lawyer Program (SDVLP) is a private, non-profit organization that has been providing comprehensive pro bono legal services to impoverished men, women, and children in San Diego County since 1983. Our mission is to ensure equal access to justice by serving as a bridge between disadvantaged people in San Diego County and volunteer lawyers and professionals who are willing to donate their time and resources. SDVLP focuses on serving the most vulnerable members of our community, including homeless individuals, abused children, domestic violence victims, elder abuse victims, veterans, immigrants, and those living with HIV/AIDS. More than 75% of our clients are women and children. As the oldest and most comprehensive pro bono legal services program in San Diego County, SDVLP has a long-standing commitment to providing high-quality legal services, advocacy, and education to those in need. We work tirelessly to ensure that our clients receive the support they need to overcome the legal challenges they face. More information can be found at https://sdvlp.org
