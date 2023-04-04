Hello Averro! Business 'Supergroup' Hits the Scene

TA Group Holdings Merges Four Recruiting and Consulting Firms into One 'Supergroup' Called Averro
We’re excited to combine these companies into our very own 'supergroup'. For three decades, we've shared a common purpose. Now we're focusing our uncommon solutions and services to create superfans.”
— Chad Tremain, CEO of Averro
BELLEVUE, WA, US, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ODE TO LEGENDARY SUPERGROUPS
Who did it take to make the 1992 U.S. Olympic Basketball team a veritable “Dream Team”?
What did take to pull wildly different players across the country together to create the U.S. “Miracle on Ice” during the 1980 Winter Games?
How did Pearl Jam get individual rockstars to form an ultra-fandom supergroup?
With roots in the Seattle Area, it’s hard NOT to look to supergroups that started in Averro's backyard. When they wanted to build a bigger, stronger team, they took inspiration from bands that changed music, sports teams that spurred legends, and scientific collaborations that changed life as we know it.
FORMING A BUSINESS SUPERGROUP
Today TA Group Holdings announced a Business 'Supergroup' with the merger of four companies: Roseville, CA-based tech staffing company Averro and IT Consulting firm Direct Technology have merged with two Bellevue-based companies, NuWest Technology Staffing and Denali Founder Consulting. The combined company will be called Averro, and will be headquartered in Bellevue, WA.
Averro brings technical staffing and nearshore solutions expertise along with a strong reputation providing excellent consultant care and high touch service to clients.
Denali adds a unique perspective gained through years of working with founders and high-growth startups advising on finance & accounting, people operations, and growth strategy.
Direct Technology lends deep technical and IT expertise and a proven track record supporting companies globally.
NuWest Technology adds industry-specialized teams with over 30 years of experience staffing in cutting-edge industries including space exploration, next-gen manufacturing, and engineering.
This combined company will focus on what (and who) it takes to propel businesses and careers forward in 2023.
We’re excited to combine these four companies into our very own 'supergroup'. For the past three decades, we've shared a common purpose. Now we're focusing our uncommon solutions and services to create superfans.” - Chad Tremain, CEO of Averro
THE SUPERGROUP'S NEXT STAGE
It may be a giant leap, but like the astronauts of Apollo 11, Averro's combined expertise and resources form a team that can accomplish what was once unimaginable. With an uncommon approach to client partnerships and deep experience in technology, engineering, and business, the Averro team will help clients achieve their own moonshots (and seriously, some of their employees design rockets!).
When asked what excited them most about the merger, members of Averro’s supergroup took the microphone:
“Everyone has a superpower to bring to the table; I’m excited to learn from each other and continue to grow both individually and as a team.” - Molly Amo, Talent Acquisition Manager
“I’m excited for us to expand our internal resources and work together to tackle unique projects.” - Alix Strandin, Director of Recruiting
“We’re blending our teams and solutions under one brand to offer a full suite of services to digitally transform their business.” - Chris Carovich, Systems Engineer
“This merger provides all of us the ability to offer more holistic services to our clients with the same level of quality they have come to expect.” - Randy Burton, Director of Talent Solutions
John Sercu, Chairman of TA Group Holdings says this is the group he’s been waiting for:
“This has been a long time coming…these businesses each have shown what it takes to grow companies and careers. Together, they’re the ultimate collaboration in staffing, IT solutions, and consulting, ready to help clients climb to the top of the charts!”
FORM YOUR SUPERGROUP
What does it take to create more business opportunity and faster career growth?
Averro has what - and who - it takes to help you form your own supergroup. Visit averro.com
About Averro
Founded in 1995, Averro is a veteran-owned organization dedicated to delivering innovative technology and recruiting solutions that propel businesses and careers forward. #wareaverro
