Macadons Named the Official Cookie of Santa
Operation Joy began last week with holiday macarons & cocoa during Renton’s Small Business Saturday
We are proud to be named the official Christmas cookie by the Downtown Renton Partnership. Come and try our festive flavor of the month!”RENTON, WA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Claus came to town last weekend for Renton’s Small Business Saturday, and Macadons was named the official cookie supplier for the occasion. If you were unable to make it to the event, there are a few more chances to see Santa and the lights– stay for the cookies and try the flavor of the month, peppermint!
— Michael Huynh
Macadons, one of the newest businesses on Renton’s vibrant downtown scene, is serving up some special festive macarons from their store at 3rd & Wells and will continue to do so while supplies last.
Macadons is an urban bakery that makes delicious macarons with a fusion of unique flavors. The cafe also sells quality teas, espresso, coffee, and cocoa to keep customers warm.
Owner Michael Huynh is on a mission to make life memorable through little surprises and wrap the community in color and joy. Michael loves when customers come visit the shop, try their product and get a picture with Erasmus the Rooftop Dragon.
About Macadons
Founded in 2017, Macadons is an upscale urban bakery that makes delicious macarons with a fusion of unique flavors. Each macaron is hand-crafted and filled with joy. The Renton café also sells gourmet Pink’s ice cream, Macadons ice cream sandwiches, Olympia espresso, and Miro tea.
Location: 826 S 3rd St, Renton, WA 98057
Follow Macadons
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Macadons/
Website: https://seattle.macadons.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacadonsSeattle
Philip Thompson
Macadons
+1 206-359-5882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other