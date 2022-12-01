Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,359 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,151 in the last 365 days.

Macadons Named the Official Cookie of Santa

Macadons elf delivers official Christmas cookie to Santa

Macadons elf and owner Michael Huynh delivers official Christmas cookie to Santa

Operation Joy began last week with holiday macarons & cocoa during Renton’s Small Business Saturday

We are proud to be named the official Christmas cookie by the Downtown Renton Partnership. Come and try our festive flavor of the month!”
— Michael Huynh
RENTON, WA, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santa Claus came to town last weekend for Renton’s Small Business Saturday, and Macadons was named the official cookie supplier for the occasion. If you were unable to make it to the event, there are a few more chances to see Santa and the lights– stay for the cookies and try the flavor of the month, peppermint!

Macadons, one of the newest businesses on Renton’s vibrant downtown scene, is serving up some special festive macarons from their store at 3rd & Wells and will continue to do so while supplies last.

Macadons is an urban bakery that makes delicious macarons with a fusion of unique flavors. The cafe also sells quality teas, espresso, coffee, and cocoa to keep customers warm.

Owner Michael Huynh is on a mission to make life memorable through little surprises and wrap the community in color and joy. Michael loves when customers come visit the shop, try their product and get a picture with Erasmus the Rooftop Dragon.

About Macadons
Founded in 2017, Macadons is an upscale urban bakery that makes delicious macarons with a fusion of unique flavors. Each macaron is hand-crafted and filled with joy. The Renton café also sells gourmet Pink’s ice cream, Macadons ice cream sandwiches, Olympia espresso, and Miro tea.

Location: 826 S 3rd St, Renton, WA 98057

Follow Macadons
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Macadons/
Website: https://seattle.macadons.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MacadonsSeattle

Philip Thompson
Macadons
+1 206-359-5882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

You just read:

Macadons Named the Official Cookie of Santa

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.