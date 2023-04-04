Enterprises and startups choose Deepen AI’s multi-sensor calibration suite
Deepen Calibrate cuts the time spent on multi-sensor calibration from hours to minutes, enabling accurate localization, mapping & sensor fusion perception.
We understand the challenges that both enterprises and startups face when it comes to sensor calibration. Our calibration suite is designed to make the process easier and more accessible for everyone.”SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepen AI, a full lifecycle autonomous technology and services provider, offers sensor calibration solutions for both enterprises and startups. Deepen AI has recently onboarded, Mach9, Docet AI, The University of Texas, Honda Robotics, and a Japanese OEM among others.
— Mohammad Musa, CEO and Co-Founder at Deepen AI
Sensor calibration is a critical component of sensor-based technologies that enterprises and startups must prioritize to ensure the safety, compliance, and efficiency of their sensors. By investing in sensor calibration, businesses can enhance their competitive advantage, increase efficiency, and demonstrate their commitment to safety and quality.
Deepen Calibrate is a secure and easy-to-use web browser-based tool supporting intrinsic and extrinsic calibrations. Leading enterprises and startups are selecting Deepen AI to be their partner of choice for sensor calibration solutions. Deepen calibrate supports all major sensor calibration pairs including LiDAR, Camera, Vehicle, Radar, IMU and more. Targetless sensor calibration is also supported. The tool can be customized for all sensor calibration use cases.
Deepen Calibrate makes the critical task of sensor data calibration simple and quick. Deepen Calibrate manages the complexities of the calibration process, ensuring accuracy and making autonomous systems safer, while also doing a job that typically requires the time of a Ph.D-level engineer into something anyone can do.
Deepen AI's CEO, Mohammad Musa, said that the company understands the challenges that small businesses, startups, and educational institutions face regarding sensor calibration. He further stated that the new sensor calibration package is designed to make the process simpler and more accessible while still providing high-quality solutions at a reasonable price point.
For a limited time, Deepen AI is offering the bundle at significantly lower prices. Universities as well as startups can avail of this offer and start their calibration journeys with Deepen AI. The package is priced at $6000 per year and offers users the ability to pick any three calibration target-based features out of 20+ capabilities within the tool.
Users will also have the option to purchase sensor fusion debugging support bundles to enhance their ability to calibrate their sensors effectively. The aim is to provide education and early-stage teams with the tools they need to develop safe and efficient robotics, autonomous driving, and ADAS solutions.
Deepen AI has been able to leverage over six years of experience in data annotation, pushing boundaries to innovate and bring best-in-class features to their customers. The annotation tool is industry-agnostic and can be used in all key industries such as automotive, robotics, agriculture, and drones, among others. Deepen Calibrate builds on this annotation expertise, providing a wide range of target-based and targetless calibration products for sensors such as cameras, LiDARs, radars, IMUs, and more.
Deepen AI's annotation tools support all types of key cases:
- Bounding boxes
- Semantic segmentation
- Polylines
- Scenario labeling
- Key points
For more information about Deepen AI's calibration suite, please visit https://www.deepen.ai/calibrate
