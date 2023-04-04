Introducing Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser for a Cleaner and Healthier Environment

Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser

Lumin Australia Pty Ltd. has lately introduced its new product, the Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser.

ELANORA HEIGHTS, NSW , AUSTRALIA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lumin Australia Pty Ltd. has lately introduced its new product, the Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser. The purpose of this sanitiser is to guarantee that high-touch personal items, like keys, smartphones, etc., are thoroughly sanitised in a few minutes. Just place them in its easy access tray and then press the one touch button for the sanitisation process. It sanitises with the efficiency of ambient UVC light within 5 minutes, making it a quick and efficient way to effectively kill 99.9% of harmful pathogens, fungi, and bacteria that can cause illness, infection, and viruses.

Speaking about the effectiveness of this new multipurpose sanitiser, a spokesperson for Lumin said, “Our Lumin Multipurpose sanitiser emits the safest and most efficient source of UVC light for germ-free items. It has the highest sanitising impact using precise wavelength intensity at 254 nanometers. With its one touch, it offers just 5 minutes of sanitisation process without any hassle. And, that too without the use of any harmful gasses or chemicals. All these advanced features make this product ideal to fight against the spread of several infectious diseases, including COVID-19.”

Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser can sanitise a wide range of things, like TV remotes, Airpods, children’s toys, masks, wallets, credit cards, and even a CPAP cleaning machine. Hence, it is a must-have cleaning solution for anyone who likes to maintain a clean and healthy environment at home, as well as workspace.

One of the major benefits of this latest disinfecting product is its ease of use. Unlike any other cleaning solution or sanitizer that needs a lot of time and effort for usage, this sanitiser offers better hygiene, family health, and a clean environment with the power of UVC light.

The spokesperson further mentioned, “We understand that after the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become more essential than ever before to maintain proper hygiene and cleanliness. And, we feel the product offers consumers the Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser to help people achieve the much-needed cleanliness to stay away from harmful pathogens, viruses, and bacteria. We believe that this simple yet effective product is likely to make a real difference in everyone’s lives. It is because it is safe, effective, and sustainable.”

Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser is also an eco-friendly product because it doesn’t contain any toxic gas or chemical that may have an ill impact on the environment. Since it makes use of UVC light for sanitising, it won’t leave any residue or toxic chemicals/gasses on the cleansed items. This also makes it a great product for people with allergies or sensitivities. One can purchase this all-new CPAP cleaner and sanitiser through the official website.

With its quick and effective UVC light, ease of use, and eco-friendliness, this sanitiser is likely to become a must-have product for anyone who aims to maintain a healthy and properly clean environment. For more information on the Lumin Multipurpose Sanitiser, please click the link here.

About Lumin Australia Pty Ltd:

Lumin Australia Pty Ltd is a leading distributor of the Lumin range of CPAP sanitisers, accessories, and other respiratory equipment throughout Australia and New Zealand. They are dedicated to enhancing customers’ quality of life by offering them affordable quality respiratory and sleep products. Thanks to their skilled staff with more than 40+ years of experience in supplying and supporting Respiratory and Sleep equipment, they excel at sales and customer support.

Contact Information:

Lumin Australia Pty Ltd

Shipping Address: 5181, Elanora Heights, New South Wales, 2101, Australia

Email: info@luminaustralia.com.au

Website: www.luminaustralia.com.au



