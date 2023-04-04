American Jazz Vocalist and Composer Jacqui Naylor on Tour in Europe April - May 2023

Vocalist & Composer Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser.
The Long Game jazz album by Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser.
Vocalist & Composer Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser
Jazz Vocalist and Songwriter Jacqui Naylor Performs with Her Quartet in Germany, France, Belgium, & Portugal
Playing with these exceptional musicians over many years allows us to create music that is dynamic, sensitive, and explosive. We can be spontaneous.”
— Jacqui Naylor
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MEDIA INQUIRIES
Patricia Phillips
Ruby Star Records / Jacqui Naylor
patricia@jacquinaylor.com www.jacquinaylor.com
AMERICAN JAZZ VOCALIST & COMPOSER JACQUI NAYLOR ON TOUR IN EUROPE APRIL - MAY 2023
Jacqui Naylor Performs with Her Quartet in Germany, France, Belgium, & Portugal
Acclaimed American jazz vocalist and songwriter JACQUI NAYLOR performs with her quartet in Europe, April 14-May 13, 2023, with concerts in Germany, France, Belgium, and Portugal. Highlights include Naylor’s return to Birdland Jazz Club in Hamburg (April 14-15), the artist’s French debut in Paris at the venerable Sunset-Sunside (May 3), and her Belgian debut in Brussels at the historic Music Village (May 5-6).
Naylor is known for her ability to interpret a diverse repertoire with a deep, soulful voice and innovative approach to jazz standards, rock anthems, and her own original music. The vocalist and songwriter gained particular attention with an arranging technique she coined “acoustic smashing,” where she sings the lyrics and melody of a jazz standard over the groove of a well-known rock anthem or vice versa. “Naylor has the chops and sensitivity to pull this off,” writes New York Magazine.
This unique jazz artist has eleven albums, several named in the “Top Ten” lists of USA Today, Jazziz Magazine, and The Washington Post, among others. Naylor’s original compositions have been used in advertising campaigns, TV shows, and films, including a feature-length documentary about her called “Lucky Girl.” Her bossa nova cover of REM’s “Losing My Religion” has over four million streams on Spotify and was featured in the hit reality series “So You Think You Can Dance.”
Naylor’s recent album, The Long Game, features ethereal jazz arrangements of rock classics from David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, and Coldplay. These pair well with Latin treatments of standards from Kurt Weill and Charlie Chaplin and the singer’s own compositions, co-written with pianist, guitarist, and arranger, ART KHU.
Naylor’s quartet has played together for more than a decade. In addition to Khu on piano and guitar, the band includes PHIL STEEN on bass and ELE HOWELL on drums. Howell studied as a child with Khu and now tours regularly with both Ravi Coltrane and Christian Scott. “Playing with these exceptional musicians over many years allows us to create music that is dynamic, sensitive, and explosive. We can be spontaneous,” says Naylor.
Naylor has headlined at esteemed venues and festivals throughout the world, including the Monterey Jazz Festival, SFJAZZ, Germany’s Women in Jazz Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, The Vancouver Jazz Festival, London’s Ronnie Scott’s, Berlin’s Quasimodo, New York’s Birdland, and Blue Note Jazz Clubs New York, Milan, and Tokyo.
WHO: Jacqui Naylor (vocals) with Art Khu (piano and guitar), Phil Steen (bass), Ele Howell (drums)
WHAT: Live Jazz Concerts
WHEN: April 14 - May 13, 2023
WHERE: Jazz clubs and theaters in Germany, France, Belgium, and Portugal:
Friday April 14 & Saturday May 15, Hamburg Germany, Birdland Jazz Club, Gärtnerstrasse 122
20:30 CET, 22€ www.birdlandhamburg.de +49 40405277
