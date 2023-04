American Jazz Vocalist and Composer Jacqui Naylor on Tour in Europe April - May 2023

Vocalist & Composer Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser. The Long Game jazz album by Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser. Vocalist & Composer Jacqui Naylor. Photo by Thomas Heinser

Jazz Vocalist and Songwriter Jacqui Naylor Performs with Her Quartet in Germany, France, Belgium, & Portugal

Playing with these exceptional musicians over many years allows us to create music that is dynamic, sensitive, and explosive. We can be spontaneous.” — Jacqui Naylor

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA INQUIRIESPatricia PhillipsRuby Star Records / Jacqui Naylorpatricia@jacquinaylor.comAMERICAN JAZZ VOCALIST & COMPOSER JACQUI NAYLOR ON TOUR IN EUROPE APRIL - MAY 2023Jacqui Naylor Performs with Her Quartet in Germany, France, Belgium, & PortugalAcclaimed American jazz vocalist and songwriter JACQUI NAYLOR performs with her quartet in Europe, April 14-May 13, 2023, with concerts in Germany, France, Belgium, and Portugal. Highlights include Naylor’s return to Birdland Jazz Club in Hamburg (April 14-15), the artist’s French debut in Paris at the venerable Sunset-Sunside (May 3), and her Belgian debut in Brussels at the historic Music Village (May 5-6).Naylor is known for her ability to interpret a diverse repertoire with a deep, soulful voice and innovative approach to jazz standards, rock anthems, and her own original music. The vocalist and songwriter gained particular attention with an arranging technique she coined “acoustic smashing,” where she sings the lyrics and melody of a jazz standard over the groove of a well-known rock anthem or vice versa. “Naylor has the chops and sensitivity to pull this off,” writes New York Magazine.This unique jazz artist has eleven albums, several named in the “Top Ten” lists of USA Today, Jazziz Magazine, and The Washington Post, among others. Naylor’s original compositions have been used in advertising campaigns, TV shows, and films, including a feature-length documentary about her called “Lucky Girl.” Her bossa nova cover of REM’s “Losing My Religion” has over four million streams on Spotify and was featured in the hit reality series “So You Think You Can Dance.”Naylor’s recent album, The Long Game , features ethereal jazz arrangements of rock classics from David Bowie, Peter Gabriel, and Coldplay. These pair well with Latin treatments of standards from Kurt Weill and Charlie Chaplin and the singer’s own compositions, co-written with pianist, guitarist, and arranger, ART KHU.Naylor’s quartet has played together for more than a decade. In addition to Khu on piano and guitar, the band includes PHIL STEEN on bass and ELE HOWELL on drums. Howell studied as a child with Khu and now tours regularly with both Ravi Coltrane and Christian Scott. “Playing with these exceptional musicians over many years allows us to create music that is dynamic, sensitive, and explosive. We can be spontaneous,” says Naylor.Naylor has headlined at esteemed venues and festivals throughout the world, including the Monterey Jazz Festival, SFJAZZ, Germany’s Women in Jazz Festival, Jazz Aspen Snowmass, The Vancouver Jazz Festival, London’s Ronnie Scott’s, Berlin’s Quasimodo, New York’s Birdland, and Blue Note Jazz Clubs New York, Milan, and Tokyo.WHO: Jacqui Naylor (vocals) with Art Khu (piano and guitar), Phil Steen (bass), Ele Howell (drums)WHAT: Live Jazz ConcertsWHEN: April 14 - May 13, 2023WHERE: Jazz clubs and theaters in Germany, France, Belgium, and Portugal:Friday April 14 & Saturday May 15, Hamburg Germany, Birdland Jazz Club, Gärtnerstrasse 12220:30 CET, 22€ www.birdlandhamburg.de +49 40405277Friday April 21, Lucklum Germany, Wegwarte Lucklum, Kommendestrasse/ Gutshof 3b,20:00 CET, 22€ www.wegwarte-lucklum.de Saturday April 22, Wiesloch Germany, PZN Wiesloch, Heidelberger Strasse 1a20:00 CET, 15€ www.bit.ly/JacquiNaylorPZN +49 06519790777Wednesday May 3, Paris France, Sunset-Sunside, 60 Rue Des Lombards21:30 CET, 28€ www.sunset-sunside.com +33 0140264660Friday May 5 & Saturday May 6, Brussels Belgium, Music Village, Rue des Pierres 50 Steenstraat20:30 CET, 22-25€ www.themusicvillage.com +32 35080623Sunday May 7, Bruges Belgium, 27Bflat, Sint-Jakobsstraat 1520:00 CET, 20€ www.27bflat.be +32 479297429Saturday May 13, Covilhã Portugal, Teatro Municipal da Covilhã, Rua Ruy Faleiro 121:30 WET www.facebook.com/tmcovilha +351 275330690For more information about Jacqui Naylor, including links to additional tour dates, music, videos, and social media pages, visit www.jacquinaylor.com and www.linktr.ee/jacquinaylor

My Funny Valentine - Arranged with ACDC Back In Black: Jacqui Naylor vocals, Art Khu piano, Ugonna Okegwo bass, Danny Gottlieb drums, Ken Dashow (Q-104) laugh.