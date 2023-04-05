New Study Shows How Virtual Hospitality Accelerates Corporate Sales Cycles

Founder Haley Moore leading a hospitality-powered virtual event
Data from Acquire, a Sales Engagement Accelerator, Proves Strategy’s Efficacy—Especially for Tech Sector
Acquire uses the practice of ‘hospitality without walls’ to accelerate engagement and expedite sales cycles for corporate clients looking to sell faster, better, and more efficiently than ever.”
— Haley Moore
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acquire (https://www.acquire-wine.com), a hospitality-powered sales engagement accelerator serving corporate clients in tech, finance, and beyond announces today the release of its first-ever “Acceleration Report.”
The product of an independent study, the 2023 Acquire Acceleration Report analyzes the results of the company’s use of Michelin-starred hospitality to expedite sales engagement at the enterprise level. Acquire’s clients include a list of well-known multinational corporations seeking a competitive edge in a rapidly-evolving economic landscape.
Founded by hospitality innovator Haley Moore, Acquire is built on the belief that business — just like Michelin-level hospitality — is always animated by authentic human connection. A nationally-recognized sommelier with extensive experience at the country’s top fine dining destinations, and a frequent media commentator on hospitality and wine, Moore has translated her thought leadership concept of “hospitality without walls” to the corporate sales space.
“Food and wine have been a conduit of human connection for centuries. There is a reason why many of the biggest deals are opened and closed in a hospitality setting,” says Founder Haley Moore. “Acquire uses the practice of ‘hospitality without walls’ to accelerate engagement and expedite sales cycles for corporate clients looking to sell faster, better, and more efficiently than ever. Authentic hospitality is a powerful tool in business, and the results of our unique model speak for themselves.”
The 2023 Acquire Acceleration Report summarizes the study’s findings on how large corporate clients leverage Moore’s concept across multi-phase programs designed to accelerate sales engagement into deal close.
Drawing from the company’s proprietary data on how high-touch, virtual, and Michelin-level hospitality events net massive returns for clients aiming to shorten sales cycles and grow their pipelines, the 2023 Acceleration Report speaks to the intersection of three current corporate trends with staying power: the permanence of remote work as it relates to sales engagement; the growing demand for necessary competitive advantages in enterprise sales; and the tech sector’s increasingly urgent search for new, high-ROI sales strategies to remain resilient in a period of growing economic uncertainty.
2023 Acquire Acceleration Report Key Takeaways:
—Acquire’s hospitality-driven outbound campaigns consistently deliver 8-10x returns
—88% of clients who have tried a hospitality-powered acceleration repeat their events an average of 3 times
—Multi-phase campaigns including virtual accelerations supported by gifting programs win the highest client returns
As change, challenge, and uncertainty continue to roil the tech sector specifically, Acquire is strengthening its position at the intersection of hospitality, sales, and experiential engagement — leveraging the power of connection over Michelin-level food and wine to help sales teams exceed their goals globally and efficiently.
Hospitality is driven by connection; so is business, especially in a time when opening, engaging, and closing leads is evolving faster than ever. As the tech and financial sectors brace for change, and as virtual engagement has settled from a novelty to a fact of modern business life, fewer and fewer pivotal moments of sales and closing are happening between the four walls of a Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant.
Acquire’s model is based on embracing the reality that these high-impact moments can now occur anywhere, at any time — and that results happen faster and far more efficiently with the support of a team of highly-trained hospitality professionals using food and wine to create moments of authentic virtual connection.
For more information about Acquire, Haley Moore, and the 2023 Acquire Acceleration Report, contact Andrew Lohse at andrew@overtonandassociates.com.
About Acquire
Acquire (www.acquire-wine.com) is a hospitality-powered sales engagement accelerator based in San Francisco, CA. Founded by nationally-recognized sommelier Haley Moore and animated by her innovative concept of “hospitality without walls,” Acquire uses Michelin-starred hospitality to expedite sales engagement at the enterprise level. Serving corporate clients in technology, finance, and beyond, Acquire’s unique approach to sales pipeline growth is an efficient—and necessary—competitive advantage, especially in the present moment of economic uncertainty.
About OVERTON & ASSOCIATES
OVERTON & ASSOCIATES (https://www.overtonandassociates.com) is a strategic communications and mythbuilding agency based in Manhattan. Advocating on behalf of established brands and ambitious startups across beverage, CPG, publishing, and politics — and animated by a mission to “Move the Window” of perception in an increasingly surreal media landscape — OVERTON champions concepts whose time has come.
Andrew Lohse
OVERTON & ASSOCIATES
+1 908-334-6924
andrew@overtonandassociates.com
