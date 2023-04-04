Next-Gen Digital Transformation Journey in Azerbaijan

CloudOffix and Agile Solutions Partner to Offer Advanced Digital Transformation Solutions in Azerbaijan
CloudOffix provides useful and widely customizable tools to fulfill company needs through growth and digitalization.”
— Ilgar Alizada, CEO of Agile Solutions
DELAWARE, CLAYMONT, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudOffix has partnered with local tech company Agile Solutions to offer advanced digital transformation solutions to businesses in Azerbaijan. This partnership aims to help Azerbaijani companies succeed in the local market by providing advanced digital transformation solutions that promote sustainability.
CloudOffix is reshaping the future of work life in Azerbaijan with its total experience platform, an all-in-one solution that provides a seamless employee and customer experience. As an omnichannel business application, CloudOffix eliminates inefficiencies caused by multiple software programs in different departments, providing businesses with the tools they need to optimize their operations and enhance their overall customer experience. With CloudOffix, businesses in Azerbaijan can achieve a sustainable presence in the market and embrace the future of work life.
CloudOffix empowers digital leaders in Azerbaijan by providing a comprehensive all-in-one platform that enhances the customer experience and improves employee engagement. With a wide range of features including CRM, sales, marketing, e-commerce, project management, help desk, invoicing, and HR, businesses can streamline their operations and provide a greater customer experience. By utilizing CloudOffix's powerful tools, Azerbaijani companies optimize their operations and achieve sustainable growth. CloudOffix is committed to empowering digital leaders in Azerbaijan to shape the future of worklife and drive success in the digital age.
CloudOffix, a major player in the SaaS industry, is well-regarded for its exceptional flexibility and ability to be tailored to specific needs. Its software solutions have aided businesses across various sectors in their digital transformation journeys, leading to superior customer experiences.
CloudOffix is committed to optimizing the overall experience, including employee, customer, digital, and user experiences. This holistic approach ensures that all aspects of the experience are optimized for maximum effectiveness and efficiency.
Gokhan Erdogdu, the CEO of CloudOffix, expressed his excitement about the company's new partnership with Agile Solutions. According to Erdogdu, the partnership will provide Azerbaijani businesses with the necessary digital tools and strategies to not only survive, but thrive in today's ever-changing business environment. Erdogdu emphasized the importance of customer experience as a holistic concept, encompassing more than just customer service, and highlighted CloudOffix's unique vision for digitalizing Azerbaijani businesses.
We have successfully implemented numerous digital transformation projects for our clients.CloudOffix has a well-established reputation for providing exceptional customer experience and driving digitalization. CloudOffix's solutions are cost-effective, sustainable, and widely preferred by businesses during digital transformation. This partnership allows Azerbaijani businesses to access the latest digital technologies, enabling them to develop greater experiences and achieve growth.
Ilgar Alizada, CEO of Agile Solutions, said, "We, at Agile Solutions, build software and provide professional software development services. A wide range of customers including finance, banking, and government organizations use our OmniCloud Contact Center and Dialer platform, as well as AgDoc ECM platform. But we had to reject customer requests for CRM solutions for a long time due to the lack of such a product in our portfolio.
Then we met CloudOffix. The CRM/CX platform they offer provides useful and widely customizable tools to fulfill company needs through growth and digitalization. CloudOffix's another important value is their team with unprecedented support at each step of the partnership journey."
About CloudOffix
CloudOffix is a comprehensive, all-in-one CX platform that helps businesses streamline their operations, improve communication and collaboration, and provide a seamless experience for both employees and customers. With a range of powerful tools, including CRM, marketing, e-commerce, project management, help desk, invoicing, and HR, CloudOffix is the ultimate solution for businesses looking to increase efficiency, agility, and better serve their customers.
Gone are the days of data silos and inefficiencies caused by multiple, non-integrated systems. With CloudOffix, businesses can bring together all of their front and back office functions in a single, easy-to-use platform. Plus, with endless customization options and low-code/no-code features, businesses can easily tailor CloudOffix to meet their unique needs without the need for extensive coding knowledge or resources.
Agile Solutions is a full-service IT company based in Azerbaijan that offers a comprehensive range of services to help businesses optimize their software development process and enhance their IT infrastructure. With a team of experienced professionals with more than 10 years of experience in various IT projects including CRM, ERP, telecom, and public sector solutions, Agile Solutions delivers top-notch software development, technical support, business intelligence, and consulting services to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
Agile Solutions is the first IT company in Azerbaijan to offer training and consulting services on the Scrum methodology, making it the go-to choice for businesses looking to enhance their agility and optimize their operations.
