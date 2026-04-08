CloudOffix Becomes Elite Partner of the Maryland Tech Council to Accelerate AI-Driven Business Transformation

We are thrilled to have CloudOffix as a Signature Partner to help promote intelligent adoption of AI across Maryland’s innovation ecosystem” — Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudOffix , the AI-Native Business Platform designed to bring intelligent operations into the core of enterprise workflows, announced its Elite Partnership with the Maryland Tech Council (MTC), one of the leading technology and life sciences organizations in the United States.As a Signature Partner, CloudOffix supports the Maryland Tech Council to support innovation, thought leadership, and digital transformation initiatives across the region’s technology ecosystem. The partnership strengthens CloudOffix’s commitment to working closely with technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and enterprises exploring the practical application of artificial intelligence in business operations.The Maryland Tech Council empowers its members through advocacy, education, workforce development programs, and strategic industry connections, helping companies grow while reinforcing Maryland’s position as a global center for technology and life sciences innovation.As an Elite Partner, CloudOffix will actively contribute to several high-profile Maryland Tech Council initiatives and events throughout the year, including the Technology Transformation Conference, the Bio Innovation Conference, and the Industry Awards Celebration. Through these engagements, CloudOffix will share expertise via webinars, executive roundtables, and community programs designed to foster innovation and practical adoption of artificial intelligence in business.“Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming a core operational layer for modern organizations,” said Gokhan Erdogdu, Founder and CEO of CloudOffix. “Our partnership with the Maryland Tech Council allows us to engage directly with technology leaders who are shaping the future of business. Together, we aim to explore how AI can move beyond experimentation and become a trusted, practical system that helps organizations operate smarter.”“We are thrilled to have CloudOffix as a Signature Partner to help promote intelligent adoption of AI across Maryland’s innovation ecosystem,” said Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “As technology companies integrate AI into their operations at a rapid pace, CloudOffix’s expertise will be critical as we develop programming that educates and empowers companies to thrive in the AI-driven future.”CloudOffix is pioneering a new generation of enterprise AI platforms by bringing sales, marketing, HR, project management, and helpdesk operations into a single environment where data, workflows, and teams work together intelligently.By replacing fragmented systems with a unified operational platform, CloudOffix enables organizations to run AI across their entire business lifecycle while maintaining governance, security, and operational visibility.Through its collaboration with the Maryland Tech Council, CloudOffix will contribute insights, practical frameworks, and real-world experience to help companies navigate the next phase of digital transformation — where AI moves from concept to operational reality.About CloudOffixCloudOffix is a Business AI platform designed to help organizations run their entire front office on a single intelligent system. By bringing together sales, marketing, customer support, HR, project management, and operational workflows into one unified environment, CloudOffix enables companies to eliminate fragmented tools and disconnected data.Built with a flexible low-code architecture, CloudOffix allows organizations to adapt the platform to their unique processes while embedding artificial intelligence directly into everyday business operations. This enables teams to automate workflows, generate insights, and make faster, more informed decisions across the entire organization.By combining unified data, configurable workflows, and embedded AI capabilities, CloudOffix helps businesses operate more efficiently, scale faster, and build a modern operational foundation for the AI-driven era.

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