INC generosity uplifts Airdrie residents

Brother Voltaire Tamisin, a minister of the gospel in the Church Of Christ, delivering a message of hope based on the Bible at the “Care For Humanity” event in Airdrie, Alberta on March 26, 2023.
International religious organization Iglesia Ni Cristo extends care packages to Airdrie residents in Alberta amidst rising food costs.
AIRDRIE, CANADA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- City of Airdrie residents benefitted from care packages from the global Church, Iglesia Ni Cristo (INC or Church Of Christ), through its charitable arm Felix Y. Manalo Foundation. Held at the King's Court Church in Airdrie, the INC hosted its "Care For Humanity" event on March 26, 2023. The care packages were filled with non-perishable items such as canned goods, rice, and pasta, as well as toiletries and other essentials.
A study from Canada’s Food Price Report for 2023 showed that Alberta was one of the top three provinces that saw the highest food inflation in the country. The province saw an increase of 10.8 percent in 2022 when it came to food price increases. Statistics Canada showed that food price increase between January 2022 and January 2023 was 11.4 percent.
Grateful for being one of the recipients, guest Jeffrey Bond explains “these donations are a blessing as we're all going through hard times and hardship and I think they'll go a long ways.”
Hundreds of volunteers from the INC were present during the activity, and, according to an active volunteer, worked hard to ensure that each care package was filled with enough supplies to last for several days.
A video presentation about the outreach programs of the organization was shown while a short message of encouragement to uplift was delivered. Guests were also provided with refreshments and entertainment.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Public Information Office
CEBSI Canada
+1 647-500-6446
cebsi.canada@incmedia.org