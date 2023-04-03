Submit Release
BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2022 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

MEDELLÍN, Colombia, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. CIB announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.

The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia's website in the Investor Relations section.

If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co

Contacts

Mauricio Rosillo Rojas

 Jose Humberto Acosta    

Catalina Tobón Rivera 

Corporate VP

Financial VP

IR Director

Tel: (57 601) 4885675

Tel: (57 601) 4885934

Tel: (57 601) 4885950

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancolombia-sa-announces-filing-of-the-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301788921.html

SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


