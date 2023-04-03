BANCOLOMBIA S.A. ANNOUNCES FILING OF THE 2022 ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F

There were 2,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,694 in the last 365 days.
MEDELLÍN, Colombia, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bancolombia S.A. CIB announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission – SEC.
The annual report can be downloaded from the SEC website www.sec.gov and in the following days will also be made available on Bancolombia's website in the Investor Relations section.
If you need a hard copy of our Form 20-F, please contact IR@bancolombia.com.co.
|
Contacts
|
|
Mauricio Rosillo Rojas
|
Jose Humberto Acosta
|
Catalina Tobón Rivera
|
Corporate VP
|
Financial VP
|
IR Director
|
Tel: (57 601) 4885675
|
Tel: (57 601) 4885934
|
Tel: (57 601) 4885950
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bancolombia-sa-announces-filing-of-the-2022-annual-report-on-form-20-f-301788921.html
SOURCE Bancolombia S.A.