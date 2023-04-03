Biden Cabinet Member Joins Rep. Williams at Fort Hood

Washington D.C., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 31, 2023, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice in President Biden's Cabinet for America's 33 million small businesses, joined U.S. Representative and Chairman of the House Small Business Committee, Roger Williams (TX-25), at Fort Hood to highlight the Boots to Business (B2B) program by meeting with current students and service members.

Boots to Business (B2B) is an entrepreneurial education and training program offered by SBA as part of the Department of Defense Transition Assistance Program (TAP). B2B provides participants with an overview of business ownership and is open to transitioning service members (including National Guard and Reserve) and their spouses.

"It was a pleasure to join Chairman Roger Williams at Fort Hood to hear directly from active-duty military service members, military spouses, and veterans as they learned more about entrepreneurial pathways through SBA's Boots to Business program," said Administrator Guzman. "Through Boots to Business, as well as ongoing support through SBA's Veterans Business Outreach Centers and VetCert program, SBA is committed to meeting those who've served our country where they are with capital, contracts, and counseling."

"The SBA's Boots to Business program has proven to be an invaluable lifeline to thousands of America's heroes looking to start the next chapter of their lives," said Chairman Williams. "I am honored to have had the opportunity to tour Fort Hood with Administrator Guzman and meet with our Nation's servicemembers and students about Boots to Business. America's veterans are natural leaders and, with the right tools and opportunities like the Boots to Business program, they will be able to thrive in the private sector by starting their own small business and pursue the American dream."



