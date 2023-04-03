Enhanced Physician Incentive Program Now In Effect

There were 2,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,612 in the last 365 days.
CANADA, April 3
Enhanced Incentive of $200,000 Over Five Years Came into Effect April 1
The enhanced Rural Physician Incentive Program (RPIP) is now in effect to help attract more family physicians to rural and northern communities across Saskatchewan.
"The enhanced incentive of up to $200,000 over five years will help attract more family physicians to rural and northern communities across Saskatchewan," Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Family physicians play an essential role in rural and northern communities as they support emergency departments, acute care beds, and other important services provided by local health care facilities."
The Rural Physician Incentive Program first launched in 2013-14. The new $200,000 incentive is more than four times the $47,000 incentive that was previously offered. To enhance retention, the length of the program is increasing from four years to five years.
Eligibility for the incentive has also been expanded beyond new graduates to include physicians who take up practise in rural and northern communities following completion of the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment Program (SIPPA).
More information on the enhanced RPIP program, including program eligibility, can be found at saskatchewan.ca/rural-physician-incentive.
Expanding the Rural Physician Incentive Program is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's nearly $100 million investment in 2023-24 to support the Health Human Resources Action Plan which includes several initiatives to recruit, train, incentivize and retain doctors and other health care professions. Initiatives specifically targeting physicians include:
