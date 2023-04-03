HAWAII DEPUTY ATTORNEY GENERAL RODNEY KIMURA WINS PRESTIGIOUS NATIONAL ANTITRUST AWARD

HONOLULU, HI – Deputy Attorney General Rodney Kimura has been awarded the 2023 Distinguished Service Award from the National Association of Attorney General (NAAG) Antitrust Task Force. The highly prestigious award is given for exemplary service to the Antitrust Task Force, which is made up on antitrust attorneys from across the country and is responsible for coordinating multistate antitrust litigation efforts.

Antitrust laws promote a fair and competitive economy and benefit both consumers and corporations.

For almost thirty years, Deputy Attorney General Kimura has been the primary and often the sole antitrust enforcer for the State of Hawaiʻi, investigating claims, working with the federal government, and participating in multistate litigation. Deputy Attorney General Kimura’s hard work includes 5:00 a.m. conference calls and work during nights and weekends for which he receives no overtime.

“I am humbled by the award and recognition and am deeply grateful to all my colleagues who supported me through the years to make the most of my opportunity to serve the public,” says Deputy Attorney General Kimura.

“Rod has been a pillar of our department for many years, and we are all proud of him for being recognized as one of the best lawyers in the nation,” says Attorney General of Hawaiʻi Anne Lopez. “Hawaiʻi is fortunate to have him on our side.”

“We’re lucky to have someone of Rod’s experience and knowledge dedicate himself to State service for so many years,” says Supervising Deputy Attorney General Bryan Yee. “I’m thrilled the NAAG Antitrust Task Force has recognized him.”

Deputy Attorney General Kimura is a proud graduate of St. Louis High School and the William S. Richardson School of Law.

* * *

Media Contact:

Dave Day

Special Assistant to the Attorney General

(808) 586-1284

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov