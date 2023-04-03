FEMA Urges Preparedness Ahead of Severe Weather Across Central U.S.

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is urging the Midwest and central United States to stay alert for severe weather risks this week. The National Weather Service is predicting intense and widespread severe thunderstorms, including tornadoes in some areas.

Remain alert, keep your cell phone charged and take steps to prepare now to potentially save lives and protect property when severe weather strikes.

Severe weather, that could include intense, long-track tornadoes, is expected to develop Tuesday and into the overnight hours across large portions of the United States including Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, northeast Texas and surrounding states.

Anyone living in these areas should take steps to prepare now ahead of the storms: